"She found somebody else": Bryce Hall reacts to Addison Rae's new boyfriend, Omer Fedi 

In a guest appearance on Tana Mongeau's Cancelled podcast, Bryce Hall responded to questions about Addison Rae's new boyfriend. In the episode, "Tana Hooked up With Bryce Hall," Hall stated:

"I would assume, I mean maybe not, though. Like, maybe they're just talking. Feeling it out. [What do you think?] Happy for her. [God, you're so PR.] No, I'm happy for her; she's moving on. She's found somebody else. Moved on, good job."

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were in a tumultuous relationship from 2020 to early 2021, following their final breakup in March. Hall is best known for his variety content on Tiktok and his participation in the Social Gloves boxing event.

Hall previously commented on the possibility of Rae's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist, Omer Fedi:

"If she's happy, it's all good."

Bryce Hall's past with Addison Rae

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae began dating in the summer of 2020. They recently broke up in March 2021 after several rumors of cheating surfaced online. Both Bryce Hall and Addison Rae collaborated together on TikTok in 2019 and regularly denied dating rumors until November 2020.

Following the confirmation of her relationship with Omer Fedi, Rae began receiving comments stating "downgrade" in reference to Hall's now-deleted tweet. The tweet was in response to Rae being seen with rapper Jack Harlow at a nightclub.

Since their breakup, Bryce Hall and Addison Rae no longer follow each other on Instagram. Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have spoken within the year following Jake Paul's Las Vegas fight. Hall claimed they had not "talked for months" before that date.

The online community has speculated on whether Bryce Hall is dating fellow TikTok star and close friend Riley Hubatka. Hall previously denied rumors, calling Hubatka his "sister," which he called Rae before they confirmed dating.

There has also been slight speculation about Hall's sexuality, which Tana Mongeau and friend Ari Aguirre denied. Hall also shared a recent kiss with Logan Paul's ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco at a party.

Addison Rae has not commented on ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall's wishes for her relationship. Rae has not shared public posts of boyfriend Omer Fedi on her Instagram at this time.

