"What happened to Riley Hubatka?": Fans react as Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco kiss in viral birthday video

Fans were left confused after Tiktoker Bryce Hall was seen kissing Josie Canseco, popularly known to be Logan Paul’s ex- girlfriend, at a party. The 22-year-old TikToker was celebrating his birthday and was spotted kissing the model on top of a table during a house party.

just a big party and he kissed josie — kath BRYCE DAY (@EM0BRUISES) August 14, 2021

Someone said Josie unarchived a pic of her and Logan yesterday

Why would she do that when she’s subtweeting her ex mike stud, almost in a serious relationship with g easy, and kissing Bryce — Jhoana || Team Maverick (@jhoana_n1) August 14, 2021

Don't think Bryce wants a relationship. Josie was subtweeting at Mike Stud 3-4 days ago, and before that it was geazy. She's desperate for love lol — S P 🌸 (@slytherinxlogan) August 14, 2021

Just a quick reminder that logan has talked about being with a few girls since everything fans shouldn't be more mad than he is logans thriving bryce is thriving josie is thriving leave it at that please and thankyou — ellen🌹BRYCES DAY (@ellenrlovesyou) August 14, 2021

Josie and Bryce are official now? — weareouthere2021 (@weareouthere201) August 14, 2021

Bryce and Josie kissing yesterday

Logan rn In his liked tweets pic.twitter.com/zGFQRp1x9M — Jhoana || Team Maverick (@jhoana_n1) August 14, 2021

can you lot stop tagging logan in the video of bryce and josie kissing? it’s so fucking disrespectful — joanne🕺 (@WROETOGREALISH) August 14, 2021

Bryce Hall has been rumored to be dating influencer Riley Hubatka since June 2021. The pair were first spotted kissing at a nightclub. After videos of the two together began circulating online, they appeared on TikTok denying the rumor. Since then, Riley has appeared in several of Bryce Hall’s YouTube videos.

She also joked that Bryce was using the influencer for “clickbait” by putting her in thumbnails. The two kissed in a vlog posted on June 29, which made fans speculate about their relationship again.

Who is Josie Canseco, the model spotted kissing Bryce Hall?

Josie Canseco is a model and internet personality. The 24 year old has modeled for Playboy and was the magazine’s Playmate of the Month in June 2016. She has also walked in the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Josie has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and has dated several high-profile stars. The Florida-native is also rumored to be dating American rapper G-Eazy, according to E!Online.

The model gained popularity online after being linked to YouTuber Logan Paul, whom she dated for a month.

Bryce Hall was asked about him hooking up with Josie during a BFFS podcast episode to which he said:

“Me and Josie are good friends. We’re hanging out, we’re vibing. We’ve been to a couple of things together.”

Despite endlessly denying rumors of dating the Playboy model, Logan Paul threw shade at Bryce Hall for allegedly dating Josie. In an Impaulsive podcast Logan Paul and Mike Majlak spoke about their previous relationships. While referring to Josie Canseco, Paul said:

“We both break up with our girlfriends. My ex starts seeing a TikToker, his gets pregnant. Which is worse?”

As fans reacted to Bryce Hall kissing Josie Canseco, some of them tagged Logan Paul on Twitter to elicit a reaction from him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul