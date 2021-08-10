"It sucks": Bryce Hall seemingly responds to Addison Rae on Twitter after the latter shades him in an interview 

Bryce Hall recently took to Twitter to indirectly respond to Addison Rae after she had dissed him in her latest interview.

TikTokers Bryce Hall, 21, and Addison Rae, 20, shocked fans after officially revealing their relationship in 2020. However, in late September of that year, the two had both announced that they were both single, confirming their first breakup. A month later, the two were spotted wearing duo Halloween costumes as Harley Quinn and the Joker, claiming they were back together.

Things officially came to an end for Bryce and Addison in February 2021, after cheating rumors surrounding Bryce Hall in Las Vegas surfaced online. By March, the two had confirmed their second breakup, seemingly ending things for good.

Bryce Hall shades Addison Rae on Twitter

On Monday afternoon, Vanity Fair posted a video to their YouTube channel featuring Addison Rae taking a lie detector test.

In the video, Addison was asked a variety of questions while her heartrate was being monitored.

The interviewer began by asking Addison if she was friends with all of her exes, to which the 20-year-old responded by saying no. She then followed up the question by asking if Addison believed in the concept of karma.

However, what seemingly stunned Addison the most was when the interviewer indirectly asked her about her ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall. She said:

"Hypothetically speaking, would you consider someone getting knocked out in a PPV boxing match, karma?"

With extreme hesitation, the TikTok star took quite a while to answer. Eventually, she said:

"Oh my gosh...no."

Despite trying to save herself from controversy, the person monitoring the lie detector stated that Addison's heartrate claimed she wasn't telling the truth. This implied that she did believe that Bryce Hall getting knocked out during his fight was karma.

Hours later, Bryce Hall tweeted out a solemn message, seemingly shading Addison.

it’s sucks when you speak nothing but good things about someone and they just shit on u lol — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 9, 2021

As many who kept track of their relationship know, Addison was always quick to defend Bryce when asked about his alleged cheating in interviews.

Addison Rae has yet to respond to Bryce Hall's tweet claiming that she verbally "sh*t" on him.

