"Am I that bad company?": Logan Paul reveals his biggest regret from his relationship with Corinna Kopf 

YouTuber Logan Paul admitted that he regrets going on a date with YouTuber and Twitch streamer Corinna Kopf. The comment was made in jest on his Impaulsive podcast with co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has accumulated a large dating history, including Chloe Bennet, Amanda Cerny, Alissa Violet and Josie Canseco amongst others.

During the latest podcast episode titled, “Our last episode in LA… Impaulsive Ep. 284”, Majlak asked Logan Paul if he regrets any of his relationships ending. The 26-year-old was quick to say that he regrets going on a date with Corinna Kopf. Paul said:

“I wish I didn’t go to the basketball game with Corinna.”

The two were spotted together at a basketball game in 2019 wearing matching sweatshirts and looking quite cozy together. Paul continued:

“Why were we both wearing f**king bright yellow at a basketball game looking so uncomfortable.”

The podcast hosts went on to joke about the pair at the basketball game and teased Paul about their matching outfits.

Image via London Entertainment

Logan Paul’s history with Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf was on the Impaulsive podcast on July 7th and she revealed explosive details about her relationship with Logan Paul. The 25-year-old revealed on the podcast that she met Logan in the middle of the night for the first time. Kopf met the YouTuber years after the infamous incident where he shot a video in Japan’s Aokigahara forest famously known as “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul was bashed online after posting the video and losing his stardom. Kopf also tweeted against Paul after he posted the video as she had lost her brother to suicide. After the two met later and hit it off, they hooked up and were spotted going on dates.

During the podcast, the Illinois native spoke in detail about how long it took for her and Paul to “hook up” because he refused to get an STD test done. She also revealed that she had hypochondriac tendencies that made her more conscious about safe sex and hygiene.

After watching the podcast, fans of the two internet celebrities will notice that there is no hatred or animosity between them. Logan Paul seemed to have made the comment about regretting going on a date with Kopf in a light-hearted manner.

