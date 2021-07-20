Why was Logan Paul accused of being homophobic?

Logan Paul has always been a magnet for controversies. The 26-year-old likes to make headlines - even at the cost of his own reputation.

In January 2019, Paul attracted severe criticism from the LGBT+ community after he implied that being gay could be a choice.

While speaking to his friend Mike Majlak on IMPAULSIVE podcast, the YouTuber-turned-boxer commented on his resolutions for each month of 2019.

He said he would like to be sober and vegan in January, and "male-only" in March, suggesting that he will try being gay for one month. Paul's comments drew criticism online for making a joke out of homosexuals.

Perhaps for the month of March instead of baiting the gay community you can use your massive platform as a voice for those LGBT+ who have no voice and resort to suicide and self-harm. Just a suggestion @LoganPaul — Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) January 11, 2019

Paul agreed that his choice of words was poor, and he didn't mean to offend anyone. Two weeks later, 'Maverick' invited LGBT advocate Josh Seefried to his podcast and cleared the air on the subject.

Paul claimed his comments were taken out of context and told Seefried he agreed with the narrative that people can't "choose" their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The popular internet star also accepted that he has always been pro LGBT+ and holds no ill feelings towards the people who belong to that community.

A look at Logan Paul's other controversies

Interestingly, Logan Paul's trouble with the LGBT+ community came to the fore a year after his 'suicide forest' controversy.

On December 31, 2017, Paul uploaded a vlog to his YouTube channel which showcased a dead body hanging from a tree in a suicide forest in Japan.

In less than 24 hours, the video amassed 6.3 million views, but for all the wrong reasons. Paul was heavily criticized by politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and his own fans.

He eventually deleted the video and issued an apology two days later.

The following month, Logan Paul was once again in the headlines after he used a taser on a pair of dead rats. Paul then got into trouble for promoting the Tide Pod challenge, which involved youngsters eating detergent capsules.

After the public apologies for his previous vlog that featured footage of a dead body, Logan Paul's new video shows him using a taser on dead rats and poking at a fish struggling to breathe. Has the YouTuber actually turned over a new leaf?https://t.co/3M2DzjMcFE pic.twitter.com/mKyMgqEwTg — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 8, 2018

However, Logan Paul has managed to more or less repair his damaged reputation in the past two years.

The Ohio-born star recently competed against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match, which ended in a draw.

