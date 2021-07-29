Is Logan Paul banned from Japan because of his 'Suicide Forest' video?

Popular YouTuber and celebrity boxer Logan Paul is known for the huge controversy that he got himself into in Japan. However, the American entertainer is still not legally banned from visiting the Asian country.

It was quite easily the biggest controversy of Paul's life as he got criticized for his actions by everyone around the world.

The incident happened in 2018 when Paul filmed the infamous Aokigahara forest, also known as the 'Suicide Forest', in Mount Fuji, Japan.

Things turned south almost immediately when Paul and his crew found a deceased body hanging from one of the trees. However, rather than stop filming, Paul decided to make several insensitive jokes and posted the entire video to his YouTube channel.

It was almost the end of Paul's YouTube career. His channels were removed from YouTube's Google Preferred program, where brands sell ads on the platform's top 5% of content creators. YouTube also said it had put original projects with the US vlogger on hold.

The incident might not have resulted in Logan Paul being banned from entering Japan, but Japanese people still showed a lot of disdain for the American. The only way a visitor can be banned from entering the country is if they commit a crime, and even then, some considerations are possible depending on the case.

Logan Paul and his rise back to the top of YouTube

While he did suffer a lot after the controversy, Logan Paul bounced back. His boxing matches with popular British YouTuber KSI are a huge reason why he's back in the limelight and has regained a largely positive fanbase.

He recently fought one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather, and did a commendable job by lasting eight rounds in the ring with him.

Logan Paul is currently focusing on his podcast Impaulsive and also posts vlogs once in a while on YouTube

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

our last episode in LA…

watch or relocate 🤷🏼https://t.co/K9SXjjZ1Qk pic.twitter.com/U0IMOPMiXu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 28, 2021

After three years, Logan Paul has completely put this controversy behind him, and he is now rumored to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match. It's still a long way from happening, but his fans would certainly love to see him in the ring with 'The Spider'.

