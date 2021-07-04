YouTuber alleges that the Logan Paul - Suicide Forest video was a hoax

A YouTube commentator named Pieman has re-uploaded Logan Paul's infamous Suicide Forest video and claimed the whole thing to be a hoax.

Before earning fame and money inside the boxing ring, Logan Paul did quite a few questionable things during his years as a a popular YouTuber. One of the biggest controversies surrounding Logan Paul is his 'Suicide Forest' video. He shot it back in 2018 in Aokigahara Forest located on the northwestern flank of Mount Fuji on the island of Honshu in Japan.

The location is commonly known as 'Suicide Forest' because of the high number of people who commit suicide in the woods.

Pieman came forward claiming that the video, which kickstarted one of the "biggest dramas in YouTube history," was nothing but a lie told by Logan Paul. He listed out a number of factors that put a question mark on the legitimacy of the video.

The first thing that Pieman talked about was how Logan Paul has faked videos before and admitted to it. Therefore, there was always a high chance that his Suicide Forest video and how he found a corpse there could be a faux claim. Pieman also pointed out how there is a 1 in 3.5 chance of finding a dead body inside the forest during a visit.

Next, the YouTuber goes on to say that despite the weather on the day, the video was shot without much wind and the corpse seemed to be constantly changing positions slightly.

Pieman finished the video uncovering a "huge piece of evidence" which he claimed should put the nail in the coffin of the entire controversy. In the original video uploaded by Logan Paul, which has since been deleted, the YouTuber was seen addressing the authorities standing in front of a natural monument named Narusawa Ice Cave. Pieman claimed that the Ice Cave is in a completely different location and nowhere near the Suicide Forest.

However, a quick Google search will tell anyone that Narusawa Ice Cave is, in fact, located in the heart of the Aokigahara Forest at the base of Mount Fuji.

Watch the full video by Pieman below:

Logan Paul was recently sued over his Suicide Forest video

More than two years after the Suicide Forest video came out, Logan Paul was sued by Planeless Pictures for costing them a $3.5 million agreement with Google.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING? Logan Paul sued for suic*de forrest video by production company. Jake Paul Senior had been hired by the production company to star in a movie at the time, but the video caused the movie to be cancelled and the company to allegedly lose $3 million. pic.twitter.com/qw0wIc9DPq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 30, 2020

Formed in 2016, Planeless Pictures was going to produce a mockumentary movie on social media influencers titled Airplane Mode starring Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul and a host of other YouTubers, TikTokers, and Instagrammers.

The fallout from the video led to Google pulling out of their partnership with the production company. It was a loss that Planeless Pictures could not recover from, even though Logan Paul has quite successfully redeemed himself since then.

In the wake of the huge public outcry caused by the video, Logan Paul lost his Google Preferred privileges and was also dropped from season 4 of Foursome, a YouTube Red original series.

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

He sent out his now-viral apology addressing the matter, and admitted that it was wrong of him to make the video and publish it on a public platform.

Edited by Jack Cunningham