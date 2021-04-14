When Logan Paul slammed fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek over 'Suicide Forest' joke

While Logan Paul has been at the center of several controversies, probably none have been larger than his 'Suicide Forest' stunt in Japan. According to reports, the scandal in Japan's Aokigahara forest follows the YouTube star to this day.

The international debacle would come back to haunt Logan Paul yet again at a private party on the weekend of June 7. Paul was paid a surprise visit by popular YouTubers Jeff Wittek, Corinna Kopf and David Dobrik and things didn't go without incident.

According to Logan Paul, Wittek, Kopf and Dobrik were sitting on the set of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast during the party. This made Paul nervous about being the 'butt of a vlog joke' by his contemporaries.

Logan Paul's suspicions would be confirmed a week later. He claimed to have heard Dobrik and Wittek joking about his ‘Suicide Forest’ scandal via his security cameras.

Addressing the issue in a later episode of his podcast, Logan Paul said:

"I have security cameras everywhere in my house…I could hear what they were saying. They made a ‘Suicide Forest’ joke. …Jeff was caught on camera. Someone Instagrammed him and he was like, making fun of me and my mistakes and my controversies.”

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik being called out by Logan Paul for sneaking into Logan’s podcast studio without consent during a party to film bit making fun of Logan’s suicide forrest scandal resurfaces. Logan says “If you keep this attitude up, your time is coming.” pic.twitter.com/Eo1FRb86tQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

Challenging Wittek and Dobrik over 'blatant disrespect', Paul further said:

“Jeff, what’s fucking good, bro?…Then you text me the next day saying you want to go running… you want to box sometime? Please, please come over and we can handle this like fucking men, instead of coming to my house, on my podcast, and talking shit."

Logan Paul's next fight has been postponed

The YouTuber turned boxing star previously made headlines after announcing a bout with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. While Logan Paul had initially reported the bout to be scheduled for the 20th of February, it has suffered a setback.

Following an enthusiastic PR campaign initially, the involved parties seem to be far apart at the negotiating table for now. Despite being a maligned matchup, it will certainly be a treat to fight fans if the bout does come to fruitition.

Logan Paul has one professional bout to his name which he lost via split decision to fellow YouTuber KSI.