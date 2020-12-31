Logan Paul sued over suicide forest video

Logan Paul is being sued for damages over his suicide forest incident back in December of 2017.

According to TMZ, who got a hold of the court documents, Logan Paul is being sued by Planeless Pictures for losses caused by the Suicide Forest video.

Logan Paul was supposedly signed to a contract with the production company back in 2016. Planeless Pictures and Logan Paul were working on a film together, which would star Logan as himself but as an exaggerated version.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING? Logan Paul sued for suic*de forrest video by production company. Jake Paul Senior had been hired by the production company to star in a movie at the time, but the video caused the movie to be cancelled and the company to allegedly lose $3 million. pic.twitter.com/qw0wIc9DPq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 30, 2020

The film was going to be about current day trendsetters as the public knows them now, but in a spoof sort of manner. That includes social media influencers and the Paul Brothers themselves.

Supposedly, Logan Paul was set to star in, write, and help produce the film with the production company.

Logan Paul was also supposed to sign other influencers like his brother Jake Paul, Amanda Cerny, Nick Bateman, and Juanpa Zurita. The film would then be distributed through the given platforms of each influencer as a way to gain the most traction.

Of course, Logan Paul would go on to upload the infamous suicide forest video in late 2017, which brought him a ton of backlash.

Logan Paul released an apology video and effectively took a break from YouTube while his brand healed. He would go on to recover from the video in the public eye, but the Planeless Pictures film apparently did not recover.

According to Planeless Pictures, Google had made a deal with them for three million USD for the project itself. After Logan Paul was shunned from the Public Eye, they were forced to shut down the project, and Google tore up the contract. From that point, the project was over, and the money was effectively gone.

Now, Planeless Pictures is suing Logan Paul in order to get the money back. They are alleging that Logan Paul uploaded the video, despite knowing that it would harm their image and break the contract that they had. Because of that, Planeless Pictures wants Logan Paul to pay back the three million USD that they've lost in the process.

The hardest part of the process in court for them will likely be proving that Logan Paul uploaded the video with the intention of harming their image. Only time will tell what the results of the case are.