How many subscribers does Logan Paul have: Is the Youtuber more popular than Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul is one of the biggest influencers on Youtube, with 22.6 million subscribers. The 24-year-old is due to fight Floyd Mayweather on 20th February 2021.

Paul has had one professional boxing fight in his career against fellow Youtuber KSI - which he lost. The Youtuber does have a big following on other platforms as well, with 5.8 million Twitter followers and 18.7 million Instagram followers

new IMPAULSIVE episode

my strategy to beat floyd mayweather 🤫

watch or nate robinson https://t.co/TimvOdJmjS pic.twitter.com/9NeLy6P0Q1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 8, 2020

Floyd Mayweather is a shrewd businessman who knows a fight with a Youtube star with a huge following is one his easier paydays in the sport. Mayweather is considered the best boxer of all time and retired with a professional record of 50-0.

Mayweather has 7.9 million followers on Twitter and has close to 25 million followers on Instagram, trumping the numbers of Logan Paul. The American is easily one of the most recognisable faces in sports, let alone combat sports.

Logan Paul admits Floyd Mayweather fight doesn't make sense

Floyd Mayweather has shown in the past that he isn't averse to an easy payday. The boxer partook in a similar exhibition bout against Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa back in 2019.

Logan Paul himself admits, getting to fight Floyd Mayweather is surreal:

"None of this is comprehensible. This makes no f****** sense. My manager, [this] is months ago, comes up to me, he says 'Logan would you fight Floyd Mayweather? I go, 'I mean yes I would, but why are you asking me that question?'.

Advertisement

"Like go do something else, this makes no sense, how is that going to be a thing ever? I think a month later, he approached me with a contract. He said 'If you sign here, you're going to be fighting Floyd Mayweather. I said 'Sure Jeff, I'll sign your fantasy contract. Like f*** you, why would this ever happen?'," he said.

However, the Youtuber is all set to lace up the gloves for a second time as he takes on Mayweather.

Despite being much bigger than Floyd, Logan Paul is expected to lose heavily to the undefeated boxer. In similar vein, Logan's brother Jake Paul has been calling out MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Logan also orchestrated a sneak balloon attack on McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis to try and goad the Irishman to a fight.

His call-out video aimed at the former two-division UFC champion was also of a highly personal nature as he insulted McGregor's long-time partner Dee Devlin.

The MMA world appears to have not reacted kindly to Paul's efforts or approach so far.