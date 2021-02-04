Logan Paul explains why Floyd Mayweather fight was postponed

Logan Paul gave a full explanation as to why his fight with Floyd Mayweather got postponed. The contest will continue, but some details on the business side are still murky.

The discussion happened on his podcast, Impaulsive. Rumors were swirling around that the fight was delayed due to the PPV count being too low. Others were propelled by Joe Rogan on his podcast, where he talked about possible reasons for the delay.

Logan Paul shut down those rumors with the real story.

"We knew it was going to be pushed for a minute now. Covid, some business complications is what I can say. Fight's still happening."

Despite the rumors, it seems like the fight is still happening, and there is no low reporting of PPV numbers. The elder Paul brother shut down that theory as he continued talking about the reasons for the fight getting delayed. He brought in some pseudo-numbers about how the PPV is selling so far, before the fight.

"Easy with the rumors that there's no interest. I do feel the need to say that this fight broke every single combat sports record for pre-sale PPV numbers. Shattered. So I don't want to get the narrative twisted."

Logan Paul acknowledged that there was a leak in his camp, which sparked the rumors. According to him, they also need to iron out more business details, especially after Al Haymon became involved in the business deals.

Upcoming fights for both Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Though Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather is postponed, it's now known that the battle will undoubtedly happen. There's no official date as they continue to make deals on both sides, but Logan did say both fighters want the chance for a packed arena.

The delay also gives Logan Paul more time to train, which he brought up as a silver lining to the delay. Of course, beating a 50-0 legend of a boxer isn't going to be an easy task.

Jake Paul is also set to fight soon after Logan potentially, on April 17th. He is going up against Ben Askren, a former champion in Bellator and a former Olympian. Despite his experience, Jake Paul currently has better odds to win with his striking ability he's shown in previous fights.