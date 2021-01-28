"She called me handsome" - Jake Paul claims he slid into the DMs of Ben Askren's wife

YouTuber Jake Paul has claimed that he has been talking to rival Ben Askren's wife on Instagram. The 23-year-old said that Amy Askren, Ben's wife, called him handsome during their conversation.

This is not the first time that Paul has dragged one of his rivals' better half into his feud. Previously, he has also targeted Conor McGregor's fiancee Dee Delvin, and Dillon Danis' ex-girlfriend Savannah Montano.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul alleged that he slid into Amy Askren's DM on Instagram, and that she called him handsome.

"I've been DM'ing his (Ben Askren's) wife a little bit on Instagram but I haven't been talking to Ben at all. She called me handsome so, I don't know, seems kind of crazy. Who knows what's going on over in the Askren house right now."

Jake Paul is expected to fight Ben Askren on 17 April, 2021, in a Triller Fight Club bout. The YouTuber first announced the fight on his social media without revealing the identity of his opponent.

Paul has been taking a dig at Ben Askren and several other MMA stars for months now. He first called out Conor McGregor after his win over Basketball star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV. Paul later went on to challenge Bellator star Dillon Danis, and then Ben Askren.

Askren immediately responded to Paul, and agreed to fight on a rumored date of 28 March, 2021. However, Paul recently signed a contract with Triller's Fight Club, who have scheduled his fight against Askren on 17 April.

Amy Askren reacts to Jake Paul

During Jake Paul's interaction with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the 23-year-old had used an internet slang to describe Amy Askren. Funnily enough, Ben and Amy Askren played down Paul's reference by laughing it off.

The former UFC star posted a video to his Instagram account in which Amy Askren can be seen reacting to Jake Paul's words.

Ben also posted a tweet addressing Paul's words. Amy Askren is also the only individual whom Jake Paul follows on Instagram.

This is laugh out loud awkward!!! But yes @jakepaul I find my wife very attractive also LOL. https://t.co/hNOFIchPa7 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 27, 2021

Ben Askren has claimed that he will knock out Jake Paul in the seventh round, while the YouTuber said that Askren would not even catch him with a single punch.

Paul has competed twice as a professional boxer, and has won both his fights. Whereas, Askren boasts a 19-2 MMA record with multiple promotional championships under his belt.