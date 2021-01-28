3 times Jake Paul targeted a rival's significant other

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is no stranger to controversies. The Cleveland native made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and has since won two fights against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and professional basketball player Nate Robinson via KO/TKO.

In recent months, Jake Paul has been active on social media calling out MMA fighters for a boxing match in a provocative way. He has raised many eyebrows by taking a jab at these fighters’ better halves to get himself into high-profile fights. We present three such incidents when Jake Paul insulted an MMA fighters’ significant other in rather unacceptable ways.

1. Conor McGregor's fiancé, Dee Devlin

Following his TKO win over Robinson, Jake Paul uploaded a weird video on social media calling out former UFC double champion Conor McGregor to fight him in a boxing match for a whopping $50M. In a one-minute long rant, Jake Paul reminded the Irishman of the infamous bar incident while making a vile remark about his fiance, Dee Devlin.

"Good Morning Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are j***ing off because you are sick of f***ing your wife. After all, she is a four," Paul ranted.

Paul even went on to make Dee Devlin the only person he followed on Instagram. Conor McGregor has remained largely indifferent to the move and recently dismissed Paul as a 'confused little kid' ahead of UFC 257.

2. Dillon Danis' girlfriend, Savannah Montano

After refusing Dana White's rather dismissive offer to fight Amanda Nunes, Jake Paul turned his attention to Conor's teammate Dillon Danis. He cited an alleged intimate relationship with Danis' girlfriend, Savannah Montano, as a reason for meeting the Bellator fighter in a ring.

"I wanna knockout Dillon because we've been talking s**t back and forth for two years, I've hooked up with his girlfriend, he's all butt-hurt about it, there's history there," Paul said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Paul took the feud further ahead by throwing water balloons at Danis during his interview with Brendan Schaub and later posting a clip from his FaceTime call with Montano captioning it:

"Aye @dillondanis, come get your girl back."

He later revealed that his shenanigans were designed to draw Conor McGregor's attention.

3. Ben Askren's wife, Amy Askren

Jake Paul was at it again following the announcement of his next fight against retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in an eight-round exhibition on April 17th, 2021. Jake Paul tried to get under Funky's skin by following Askren's wife, Amy Askren, on Instagram, making hers the only account other than @triller that he followed on Instagram.

Paul also claimed that she has slid into his DMs in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I’ve been DMing his (Ben Askren) wife a little bit and I haven’t been talking to Ben at all… She called me handsome so… I don’t know sounds kinda crazy but who knows what’s going on in the Askren house right now.”

The move does not seem to have affected the cool-headed Ben Askren, who has predicted that he'll knock out Jake Paul in seven rounds.

Although it is a disgraceful act, Jake Paul has certainly succeeded in garnering a lot of attention from the MMA community despite having little chance of scoring a win over any of the fighters he has called out.