"I don't think Ben Askren will even hit me"- Jake Paul responds to Funky's Round 7 TKO prediction

Jake Paul is set to face Ben Askren on the 17th of April. This will be the first time Paul faces a professional fighter and the bout will also mark Askren's return to the world of Combat Sports.

That being said, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Funky publicly claimed that he doesn't have the most power and it will take him 7 rounds to TKO Jake Paul. In response to that, the YouTuber turned Pro Boxer mocked Ben Askren's striking skills and claimed that the fight won't go long.

“I don’t think Ben Askren will even hit me. That’s my prediction.” @JakePaul laughed off Askren’s prediction of a seventh-round knockout 😅 (via @ArielHelwani) pic.twitter.com/GGzNiH9ut5 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 27, 2021

Jake Paul believes Ben Askren won't hit him even one time

During his interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul made the bold statement of claiming he doesn't think Ben Askren will hit him even one time during their fight. Paul, who is fresh off a win over Nate Robinson, then boasted the fact that he hasn't even been punched in the face one time as a pro boxer.

"My response is go google 'Ben Askren striking'. You know, it's not gonna go that long. It's not gonna go that long. I don't even think he'll hit me, I haven't been hit one time in the face in my past two fights. So I haven't even been punched as a pro boxer one time. Nate Robinson landed one body shot in a clinch, I don't think Ben Askren will even hit me. That's my prediction."

Ben Askren and Jake Paul are set to fight on the 17th of April. The fight was set up by Triller's Fight Club and will mark Askren's return to fighting for the first time since his Mixed Martial Arts retirement. Funky's last professional fight was against Demian Maia, in a bout that he ended up losing in Singapore. Prior to that, Askren was handed a 5-second KO loss by Jorge Masvidal, which was a few months after his successful UFC debut against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul will look to continue his winning run as a pro boxer after knocking out Nate Robinson. The YouTuber-turned-fighter has been calling for a fight against Conor McGregor but will have to deal with a former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion fist.