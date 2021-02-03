Who is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Logan Paul is going to be the next opponent for Floyd Mayweather. Logan Paul is a 25-year-old YouTube sensation who has fought twice in the boxing ring. Paul holds a record of 1-1 and is now set to face arguably the best defensive boxer of all time.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather's last appearance in the boxing ring was in Japan against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather won the match via a first-round stoppage. With this victory, Floyd advanced his professional boxing record to 50-0. Now, Money Mayweather is set to make his return against the older of the Paul brothers. Logan Paul announced the fight through an Instagram post.

The two combatants were reportedly going to trade blows on February 20, 2021. However, due to undisclosed negotiation issues, the bout has now been postponed. Although Logan Paul has confirmed that the bout will certainly take place, a new date has not been finalized as of now.

"I'll say this: The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through. There a lot of people involved, and you've only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 percent right. And we're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, no, I'm still going to beat the s**t out of Floyd Mayweather; or maybe he's going to beat the s**t out of me. Who knows? The point is it's still going to happen." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Why did Floyd Mayweather choose a YouTuber as his next opponent?

Logan Paul is known for being a controversial figure. It was due to his notoriety that his two boxing matches did extraordinary numbers on the boxing office. This can be assumed as the reason why Floyd Mayweather agreed to battle Logan Paul, a neophyte boxer compared to 'Money' himself.

Despite the vast difference in weight classes, Floyd Mayweather might win the fight in a dominant fashion by implementing his defensive style of boxing. However, the outcome might favor Logan Paul if he lands a lucky punch on Mayweather.