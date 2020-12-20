What is the Logan Paul apology script? What did the Youtuber say sorry for?

YouTube star Logan Paul has always been in the headlines for one thing or another. Most recently, he has claimed the spotlight for his boxing career, in which he will next face the legend of the sport Floyd Mayweather on February 20 in an exhibition.

One of the biggest things Logan Paul made to the news for is because of his controversial video recording at the 'Suicide Forest' back in 2018.

In the wake of the backlash that followed for the said video, which is now deleted, Logan Paul released a written apology addressing the "internet".

Why did Logan Paul apologize in 2018?

Logan Paul, who has around 22.7 million subscribers now, posted a video of a corpse hanging from a tree on his YouTube channel. The recording was of Aokigahara Forest of Japan, popularly known as the 'Suicide Forest' because of the number of people who commit suicide in the woods.

Logan Paul introduced the video as "the most real video I have ever posted". He revealed in the recording that he had never stood beside a dead body before, and laughed out loud in what can only be described as disbelief.

The video goes on to show the stunned reaction of all the crew members.

Logan Paul had around 15 million followers then, many of which spoke out in protest of the video. Viewers were outraged and Paul was accused of using something as serious as suicide as a tool to gain followers.

In light of the outrage, Logan Paul deleted the video and released his apology for the action - both in written form and in video.

Read the transcript of his full video apology below:

"I made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgement, and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize.

What we came across in the woods that day was obviously unplanned. The reactions you saw on tape were raw; they were unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through.

There's a lot of things I should have done differently but I didn't. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.

I want to apologize to the internet. I want to apologize to anyone who has seen the video. I want to apologize to anyone who has been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression, or suicide. But most importantly I want to apologize to the victim and his family.

For my fans who are defending my actions, please don't. I don’t deserve to be defended. My goal with my content is always to entertain; to push the boundaries, to be all-inclusive. In the world live in, I share almost everything I do. The intent is never to be heartless, cruel, or malicious.

Like I said I made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m just here to apologize.

I'm ashamed of myself. I’m disappointed in myself. And I promise to be better. I will be better. Thank you."

Here is Paul's apology video in full:

You can also take a look at the written apology on Paul's official Twitter account here: