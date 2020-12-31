Why is Logan Paul getting sued over a video he did in 2018?

YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul finds himself in hot soup yet again for sharing a controversial 'suicide forest' video two years ago. Paul has reportedly been sued by a production company named Planeless Pictures that allegedly lost millions of dollars due to him releasing the offensive video.

The production company has filed a fresh lawsuit against Logan Paul to recover the money that they lost. A movie featuring the YouTuber - to be produced by them - had to be called off due to the controversy surrounding the video. Logan Paul faced major backlash for the graphic video he released in 2018, showing the dead body of a man who committed suicide by hanging himself in the Aokigahara 'suicide forest' in Japan.

In the video, Logan Paul was seen examining the victim's dead body. Even though the body of the victim was slightly blurred, it still made for an uncomfortable watch and the backlash following its release was such that the video was taken off within 48 hours.

Paul apologized for posting the video and also claimed that he had learned from his mistakes. However, it seems like his past has come back to haunt him now, two years later.

According to TMZ, Logan Paul was supposed to play the protagonist in a comedy movie titled Airplane Mode. He would play a fictionalized version of himself in the movie which also stars other influencers such as his brother Jake, Nick Bateman, Amanda Cerny, and others. However, the movie was never made following the release of the infamous video which drew the ire of people across the globe.

Planeless Pictures apparently signed a licensing deal with Google for the movie amounting to $3 million and lost all of it due to Logan Paul’s recless actions.

Logan Paul gears up to face Floyd Mayweather

Well, even though he might have to end up paying a lot of money to settle the lawsuit, Logan Paul will definitely make a lot of money when he takes on undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in February 2021.

Logan is 0-1 as a professional and is going up against arguably the greatest boxer on the planet. Paul's last fight was against fellow YouTuber KSI where the former lost via split decision.