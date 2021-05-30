Logan Paul 'Tokyo Adventures' incident: Everything that went down following the infamous 'Suicide Forest' video 

Logan Paul's infamous "Tokyo Adventures" incident perhaps stands out as the most controversial phase of the YouTube sensation's life.

In 2018, Paul became public enemy number one after he filmed the infamous Aokigahara forest, also known as the 'Suicide Forest', in Mount Fuji, Japan. Paul and his crew wandered around the forest until they found a dead body hanging from one of the trees. Bewildered by the sight, Paul began making demeaning jokes about the deceased man.

“Yo, are you alive?” yelled Paul. “Are you f**king with us? His hands are purple. He did this this morning."

The video, intended to be part three of Logan's "Tokyo Adventure" vlog series, garnered 6.3 million views within 24 hours. However, after a severe backlash on social media, Paul's video was taken down for being "disgusting" and "disrespectful."

Furthermore, Youtube removed Paul's channels from the Google Preferred program, where brands sell ads on the platform's top 5% of content creators.

Logan Paul issued an apology on his Twitter account, expressing remorse over the entire debacle:

"I don't expect to be forgiven. I am here to apologize... The reactions that you saw on tape were raw and unfiltered. I should've never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down. There are a lot of things I should've done differently but I didn't. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry", said Logan Paul in his apology video.

What is Logan Paul up to these days?

While Logan Paul continues posting vlogs on his YouTube channel, the former Vine Star majorly focuses on running his podcast 'Impaulsive.' Since its inception, the popular show has hosted several notable stars, including Mike Tyson and Ben Askren.

Apart from his YouTube career, Logan Paul has ventured into pro-boxing as well. The 26-year-old is 0-1 as a professional boxer and is set to face Floyd Mayweather next. The highly-anticipated celebrity boxing match will take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

