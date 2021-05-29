"June 6, you know what happens" - Floyd Mayweather has an ominous warning for Logan Paul ahead of their historic clash

Floyd Mayweather is set to trade blows with Logan Paul on June 6. Ahead of the megafight, 'Money' has ridiculed Paul for picking a fight with an undefeated boxer.

In a recently released promo by Fanmio, Mayweather menacingly vowed to exhibit the difference between a nascent boxer and an accomplished one on June 6. Mayweather further opined that Paul is delusional if he thinks he can beat the former world champion.

"I was able to beat the best in my era. I'm still undefeated. So now a YouTuber wants to beat Floyd Mayweather. Man, y'all some comedians. Tell that boy to go to the kitchen, look in the drawer, get the sharpest knife, and cut the bulls**t out," said Floyd Mayweather.

Ever since they kick-started their pro-boxing careers, Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, have been receiving criticism and praise alike. While purists have condemned the duo for degrading boxing standards, boxing promoters believe the involvement of celebrities has reinvigorated the general public's interest in boxing.

Being a promoter himself, Floyd Mayweather isn't fazed by the sudden surge of celebrity boxers in the sport.

"I think it's going to be crazy. And I think it's good for the sport of boxing. But I'm not worried. You can mark my words. I can guarantee you this -- the results will always be the same. June 6, you know what happens," added Floyd Mayweather.

Check out the video by Fanmio below:

Does Floyd Mayweather have personal animosity towards Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather was visibly infuriated when Jake Paul pulled off the infamous 'Gotcha Hat!' incident at the pre-fight press conference on May 6. Mayweather, along with his bodyguards, caught up with Jake and started throwing blows at the 24-year-old. The younger Paul was seemingly left with a bruised eye and a chipped tooth.

Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat after they came face-to-face 😳⁰⁰(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/wKGtatIdOC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021

Following the scuffle, Floyd Mayweather was seen yelling slurs at Jake Paul for disrespecting him. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Mayweather will try exacting revenge from Jake Paul by putting a beatdown on his older brother on June 6.

