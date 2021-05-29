"I have nothing to lose" - Logan Paul responds to fans giving him a 'puncher's chance' against Floyd Mayweather 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul claims to have nothing to lose against Floyd Mayweather in their forthcoming boxing match. 'The Maverick' is primed to dismantle 'Money' at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6th.

Speaking with Showtime Sports recently, Logan Paul responded to fans who have given him a 'puncher's chance' against Mayweather. Paul, who is 0-1 as a professional boxer, claims to be "fully equipped" to beat Mayweather and not rely merely on his luck.

"I don't know if there is a statistic for that. You know, an answer for how much of a chance [do I have]. I don't know. It's a fight, anything can happen. I'm fully equipped. I have all the tools in my toolbox. I have the weapons, my blades are sharp," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul's journey to becoming a finessed boxer has been well-documented on his YouTube channel. The former Vine star believes he has honed the craft of boxing over the past few years. Courtesy of his self-belief, Paul is unfazed by Mayweather's undefeated 50-0 boxing record.

"I have nothing to lose. I have absolutely nothing to lose. I don't care. I don't give a f**k about Floyd Mayweather or his 50-0 record. It means nothing to me. Not to mention, does he think I suck? In the past year and a half, we've got into a really good spot," added Logan Paul.

Logan Paul will enjoy a significant reach advantage against Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes up lacking in the reach department against Logan Paul. The former world champion stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a 72-inch reach. Meanwhile, Logan Paul bears a reach of 76 inches and will be the most towering opponent that 'Money' has ever faced, at 6'2". Additionally, Paul is expected to weigh in at 190lbs against Mayweather, who is expected to hit the scales at under 160lbs.

Speaking about the massive size advantage over Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul said:

"I think on June 6, we're going to find out why there's weight classes in boxing. I'm not some guy going in there and tapping you. I ain't got pillow hands, I hit hard. I hit fast and I'm tall. My reach is 76" but I fight like I have an 86" reach."

Check out Logan Paul's full interview with Showtime Sports below:

