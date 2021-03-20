How tall is Floyd Mayweather, and what's the size difference between him and Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather is far ahead of Logan Paul in terms of time spent in the ring. However, the undefeated veteran comes up lacking in the size department against his forthcoming rumored opponent.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive boxers to grace the ring, Floyd Mayweather is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Amassing a record of 50-0, Mayweather fought several opponents taller than him throughout his career. Tony Pep, who took on Mayweather in 1998, was said to be standing 6'1.5" tall. Oscar De La Hoya and Diego Coralles are other taller (5'10.5") opponents on Mayweather's resume.

However, the boxing veteran now has a mammoth of an opponent waiting to trade blows with him inside the ring. YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is speculated to be "Money's" next opponent for a possible exhibition match. Logan Paul is 6 feet 2 inches tall and will be Floyd's biggest opponent to date.

Prior to venturing into his YouTube career, Logan Paul was an all-star high school football player. The older Paul, endowed with tremendous athletic abilities, also dipped his toes into wrestling for a while. He joined the wrestling team at Ohio University and made it to the school's wrestling championships.

Paul's walk-around weight is usually more than 200 pounds, much higher than any weight category at which Floyd Mayweather has competed. For his fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Mayweather hit the scales at 149.5 pounds.

Logan Paul will be ready to utilize the size discrepancy to his advantage in the upcoming bout. The YouTube star took to Instagram to ridicule the former champion for being "small".

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul was postponed due to 'contract negotiations'

The fight was scheduled for February 2021 but due to issues with the contract negotiations, it was announced in January that the bout had to be postponed. Logan Paul addressed the entire situation on his podcast 'Impaulsive' and claimed that the fight will still take place later this year:

"The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber. The people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through."

Floyd Mayweather corroborated Paul's claims with an Instagram post claiming that he is looking forward to facing the Paul brothers (Logan & Jake) in exhibition bouts in 2021.