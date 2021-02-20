"This sh*t's everything to me": Logan Paul explains why Floyd Mayweather should not underestimate him

Logan Paul recently weighed in on his chances against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, where he revealed that the 50-0 champ should not make the mistake of underestimating him in the ring.

The 25-year old YouTuber grabbed headlines back in December last year, after he announced an exhibition bout with one of the greatest boxers on the planet, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Interestingly enough, the highly anticipated match up was initially scheduled to take place today, on the 20th of Feburary 2021.

However, due to business complications and the raging COVID crisis, the current date seems to be up in the air.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: The Logan Paul v. Floyd Mayweather will not be happening any time soon. Logan claims he’s still waiting on a date for the fight. The fight was originally scheduled for February 20 2021. pic.twitter.com/ClKUY0WLIJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

The major reason behind the delay is believed to be the fact that that both camps want the fight to happen in front of a live audience.

According to Floyd, he wants it to be a grand affair, as he is waiting to do it at the Raiders Stadium in Los Angeles in front of a a crowd of around 80,000 people.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Floyd Mayweather confirms in leaked audio that fight with Logan Paul is happening. He says they're waiting so they do it at Raider's stadium in Las Vegas for 80,000 people, which could mean fight will happen after pandemic pic.twitter.com/wQ6ZmJ3sMW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

With the internet being rife with speculation regarding an expected date, Logan Paul recently opened up on his bout with Floyd Mayweather and shared his thoughts on what one can expect from him in the ring.

Logan Paul reveals he is training everyday, claims he has a surprise advantage over Floyd Mayweather

While addressing the paparazzi recently, Logan Paul opened up on his chances against Floyd Mayweather and revealed why he should not take him lightly in the "fight of the century":

"Whenever Floyd's ready, I'm ready. We training everyday , I'm excited for this fight , we're ready. I think he's losing the leverage, Floyd's putting himself in danger . He can underestimate me all he wants but I think when we get in the ring he's gonna be in for a surprise and I think he's gonna be in for a serious fight. I'd be surprised if it didn't worry him a little bit. To him, he might think it's a joke, but this sh*t's everything to me "

Interestingly, while Logan Paul claims to be training everyday, Floyd Mayweather recently admitted to not being in the best shape of his life, in an interview with The Hollywood Fix.

From his recent statements, Logan Paul certainly seems to be brimming with optimism, as his fans will be hoping that he brings his A-game when it comes to taking on Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

Having said that, all eyes continue to be on an official date, where a YouTube star takes on a boxing icon in a highly-anticipated clash of generations.