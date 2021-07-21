Is Logan Paul going to box Anderson Silva?

Logan Paul is rumored to have challenged Anderson Silva for a boxing match on September 19, 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the potential match-up.

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis posted a screenshot of a DM from Viktor Doria, a 5th degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Doria claimed that Silva and Paul will headline a boxing card in Abu Dhabi on September 19, and asked Danis if he would be interested in competing in a grappling match under Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) rules on the same day.

"There will be a huge event in Dubai September 19. Main event is Anderson Silva vs Logan Paul boxing match. Would you like to fight a grappling match adcc rules and referees?" Doria wrote.

Danis later uploaded a screenshot of Doria's message to his Instagram story along with a caption that read:

"So funny they talk s**t but follow and DM me. Such losers."

Do you guys think Logan Paul vs. Anderson Silva is really happening? pic.twitter.com/Ha0gAKtgKZ — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 20, 2021

Paul and Silva have yet to comment on their rumored fight. There is also no confirmation on whether the suggested bout will be an exhibition or a professional boxing match, nor is there any information on where the fight is likely to be broadcast.

Logan Paul and Anderson Silva's boxing career

Logan Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2019. Anderson Silva, meanwhile, stepped into the squared ring for the first time in 1998. The then-23-year-old Silva fought his compatriot Osmar Luiz Teixeira in a six-round bout, only to lose the fight in the opening frame.

Seven years later, 'The Spider' challenged Julio Cesar de Jesus in his second professional boxing match. This time around, Silva was able to register a victory as he defeated Cesar de Jesus via TKO.

Silva's third boxing fight took place against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last month. The 46-year-old put in an incredible performance and scored a split decision win over his highly-experienced opponent.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is yet to taste a victory in the realm of professional boxing. On his debut, 'Maverick' was handed a split decision loss by fellow YouTuber KSI. Both men had competed in an amateur boxing match before, which ended in a draw.

Paul recently took on Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition fight. The 26-year-old went the distance with the undefeated boxer, however, no winner was declared since there weren't any judges scoring the fight.

