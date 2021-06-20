Watch: Anderson Silva clowns Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by dropping his hands and backing himself into a corner

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva made history as he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their eight-round boxing match. Silva won the fight via split decision as two judges scored the fight 77-75 for Silva while the other judge scored it 77-75 in favor of Chavez.

Anderson Silva looked amazing throughout the fight, and he was having fun all along. His movement was fluid, and he looked like the prime version of his UFC self. He kept utilizing his reach, and his jab worked wonders. However, no Anderson Silva fight is complete without some showboating.

He kept touching his heel and throwing a punch. It came to its peak in the final minutes of the third round as Silva asked Chavez Jr. to pick it up a notch when he was in the corner. 'The Spider' was pumped up, and the crowd was loving it. ESPN Ringside uploaded a video of it to their Twitter account.

The Spider is showboating against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/WBZUJyyiYV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

He did lose the round, but fans loved watching this version of Anderson Silva in the ring. The Brazilian fighter beat a man who was a middleweight champion in the world of boxing. It was the stuff of legend from 'The Spider', and he made the world of MMA proud after this result.

The current pound-for-pound boxing king, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, made his way to the ring to congratulate Anderson Silva on his remarkable win.

Anderson Silva and his terrible run of form in his last few UFC fights

This win will provide some respite for Silva as he struggled in the final moments of his MMA career. He had won just one of his last nine fights in the UFC before leaving the organization.

It all started when Chris Weidman ended Silva's incredible run of 16 consecutive wins in the UFC and also captured the middleweight belt. Silva suffered a horrific leg break in their rematch and never looked the same again.

(Video) Chris Weidman Apologizes To Anderson Silva For Lack Of Empathy After Leg Break https://t.co/CkWvbSGfwW via @middleeasy — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) June 20, 2021

Therefore, this fight was a welcome return to the winning column for the Spider, and it'll be interesting to see where he goes from here. He looks like an amazing boxer, and his fans would love to see him fight again.

