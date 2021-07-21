Dillon Danis posts screenshot of his foul-mouthed conversation with Islam Makhachev on Twitter

Following teammate Conor McGregor's footsteps, Dillon Danis posted a screenshot of his private conversation with rival Islam Makhachev.

The chats show that the Dagestani first texted the Bellator star, claiming to "f**k him up." He followed up with another message, recalling the moment Danis reportedly was punched by Makhachev during the infamous UFC 229 post-fight melee.

After accepting Makhachev's DM request, Danis replied to the UFC lightweight by sending him a picture of his scuffle with former UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov, which also transpired after UFC 229.

The aforementioned messages were exchanged between the two men in March 2020.

Danis, wanting to have the last laugh, has now sent Makhachev a tweet mocking the UFC lightweight.

"Islam Makhachev is so overrated. I’d play with him in there before I took any submission I wanted," read Danis' tweet.

Check out the screenshot Dillon Danis posted on his Twitter handle:

Makhachev recently challenged Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The 29-year-old was in control throughout the fight and submitted his Brazilian opponent in the fourth round.

With a big victory over Moises, Islam Makhachev extended his winning streak to eight. After the fight, the Dagestani called out the likes of Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos.

The rivalry between Islam Makhachev and Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis' rivalry with Islam Makhachev had been brewing long before UFC 229. In the lead-up to Conor McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Danis consistently called out the now-retired fighter, which irked his teammates, including Makhachev.

When 'The Eagle' submitted McGregor in the fourth round, a wild brawl broke out at the T-Mobile Arena, with Nurmagomedov jumping the cage to attack Danis.

Makhachev also charged aggressively, slipping between Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) officials before attempting to punch the Bellator fighter.

After the dust settled at the T-Mobile Arena, Danis denied getting hit by Nurmagomedov and Makhachev. He said it was "kind of fun" to be involved in that heated brawl. Since then, Danis and Makhachev have continued to trade barbs on social media.

