Dillon Danis promises to send his fans money as he nears 200k followers on Twitter

Dillon Danis is known for stirring up social media feuds with his controversial comments. However, it certainly seems to have added to his popularity as the man is nearing 200k followers on Twitter.

And now, in yet another questionable move, Dillon Danis has promised to send his fans money to spread his popularity. 'El Jefe' promised to pay his fans using a digital wallet called 'Venmo', which is only available to people residing in the United States. Asking fans for retweets, Dillon Danis wrote in a recent Twitter post:

"since we about to hit 200k to show my appreciation to everyone i’m gonna venmo a bunch of you guys! all you have to do is like and retweet this tweet"

Dillon Danis rose to prominence in the MMA community after being drafted into Conor McGregor's camp for his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Being in McGregor's inner circle certainly gained some attention and publicity for the jiu-jitsu black belt as he signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. Dillon Danis made a successful debut at Bellator 198, submitting his opponent Kyle Walker within the very first round.

Danis has fought only once since then, scoring another first-round submission victory over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

Nate Diaz's teammate wants to fight Dillon Danis

After suffering his first UFC loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196, Conor McGregor went on to exact his revenge five months later at UFC 202. On the undercard of the same event, Diaz's teammate Chris Avila lost to McGregor's sparring partner and close friend Artem Lobov.

Now five years later, Avila is keen on renewing the rivalry with the opposing camp. While he was ready to take on anyone from McGregor's camp, Avila has a specific distaste for Dillon Danis. Asked about a potential fight with Danis, Avila recently told SunSport:

"S***, they can all get it. I'm not too sure any of their names, but that guy [Danis] ain't no fighter, though. But he can get it too. All of them, they can all get it. But we'll see who wants it. No one's calling to fight none of us. Anyone can get it for sure."

