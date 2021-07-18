"This is embarassing" - Dillon Danis says Dustin Poirier is 'trying to brown-nose' Jake Paul by accepting the 'sleepy McGregor' chain

Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis thinks that Dustin Poirier accepted Jake Paul’s ‘sleepy McGregor’ chain because he wants to please the 24-year-old YouTuber. Danis said Poirier is trying to “brown-nose” Paul and said it's “embarrassing.”

Poirier received Paul’s expensive custom-made chain this Friday. ‘The Problem Child’ had offered the $100,000 necklace to Poirier after he defeated Conor McGregor for the second time at UFC 264.

Danis, however, is clearly unhappy that Poirier is interacting with his arch-nemesis, Paul. Commenting under an Instagram post uploaded to ESPN MMA’s account, the Bellator star wrote:

“This is embarrassing for Dustin trying to brown nose Jake.”

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland also chimed in to respond to Danis.

Screenshot of Danis' comment

Danis has been training alongside McGregor since 2015. Best known for his grappling efficiency, he was the Irishman’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach for his high-profile fights against the likes of Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s important to note that Danis wasn’t present in McGregor’s camp for his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264 last weekend.

Poirier will auction off the ‘sleepy McGregor’ chain for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. ‘The Diamond’ said he plans “to do something” in his hometown of Lafayette with the money that the chain will generate.

Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN

To do something big in Lafayette!! pic.twitter.com/Yp4rd6J5Pl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

Dillon Danis is yet to settle his beef with Jake Paul

Dillon Danis’ rivalry with Jake Paul dates back to 2019, when both men frequently exchanged harsh words on social media.

However, their feud escalated drastically after Paul called out Conor McGregor for a boxing fight, directing distasteful remarks at the Irishman.

After they traded verbal jabs on Twitter, Paul carried out a drive-by balloon attack on Danis when he was being interviewed by former UFC star Brendan Schaub. The Bellator fighter tried chasing Paul’s car but the YouTuber’s entourage was quick to flee the scene.

Rumors of a potential boxing fight between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis have also surfaced. According to ‘The Problem Child’, he offered Danis a fight before he turned his attention to Ben Askren.

While Jake Paul claims the SBG Ireland star refused to fight him because he was scared, Danis cites hip replacement surgery as the reason behind his reluctance to take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer boxer.

