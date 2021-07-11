Twitter compilation of UFC fighters congratulating Dustin Poirier after his defeat of Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier proved exactly why he's one of the best fighters in the UFC today. 'The Diamond' breezed past Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 via TKO (doctor stoppage) as he registered his second win over 'The Notorious'.

The fight lasted no longer than one round, thanks to the horrific ankle injury that McGregor suffered. With a pair of victories over the Irishman, Poirier is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

The trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier was undoubtedly the biggest UFC fight of 2021 as the world of combat sports kept an eye on the highly-anticipated contest.

That said, let's take a look at how Poirier's fellow UFC fighters congratulated 'The Diamond' for his huge victory. We'll also go through the reactions of former UFC fighters, boxers, and coaches.

UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes was one of the first fighters to congratulate Poirier. Both of them train together at the American Top Team (ATT).

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz took to his Twitter and acknowledged Poirier's "classy behavior". Before the fight, the Pole had predicted that Poirer will beat McGregor.

Congrats on your win @DustinPoirier and respect for classy behavior after the fight 👊 #UFC264 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 11, 2021

Michael Chiesa also heaped praise on the No.1 ranked lightweight.

World class fighter.

World class father.

World class human being.

He can do it all.

Congrats @DustinPoirier 💎💎💎#UFC264 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 11, 2021

Mike Perry congratulated Poirier as well, noting that the sales of his hot sauce brand is going to boost.

Louisiana hot sauce is flying off the shelves ! 🇺🇸 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 11, 2021

Daniel Cormier had some wise words for Poirier too. The former UFC champion hails from the same state as 'The Diamond'.

Crazy to think that at the end of the weigh in Conor said he would be taken out on a stretcher. And now Conor gets taken out on a stretcher. Man this game we play is so crazy!!!! Hats off to the Diamond of Lafayette!! @DustinPoirier — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2021

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight Chael Sonnen appeared to be at his usual best in his takeaway from Poirier's win.

Nice of Poirier to bring a spiritual element to his comments in victory, asking fans to take the road to redemption and, to quote him, "Kiss My Holy Asphalt" — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 11, 2021

McGregor's former adversary, Floyd Mayweather, also thanked Poirier for helping him win more than $35,000, as he had bet on the 'Diamond' for the fight.

Here are some other reactions to Dustin Poirier's win:

Props to Dustin for showing restraint and class in his moment of victory. Humanitarian and a great role model for the UFC, he should be celebrated more. #UFC264 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) July 11, 2021

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?



$100k gift from me



I think you deserve it



lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

damn. crazy to see a star with such a meteoric rise literally plummet into the ground just a few years later. It’s sad tbh. RIP Conor McGregor’s career — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 11, 2021

Brutal 😫🤯 Wish we could have seen a few more rounds. Will there be another fight? Who wants to see this fight again? https://t.co/FOXttRpYJ8 — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) July 11, 2021

What's next for Dustin Poirier after UFC 264?

Dustin Poirier now boasts a three-fight win streak in the UFC. Since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, the Louisiana native has scored huge wins over the likes of Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor.

After his win at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier made a respectful callout of Charles Oliveira, the current lightweight champion.

According to Oliviera, he is likely to defend his strap in December later this year.

