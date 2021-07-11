Charles Oliveira reveals when a potential fight against the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 will be

Charles Oliveira expects to defend his lightweight strap in December later this year. The Brazilian will most likely challenge the winner of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight that takes place at UFC 264 tonight.

Oliveira won the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 when he defeated former Bellator superstar Michael Chandler.

'Do Bronx' will be sitting cageside at the T-Mobile Arena to catch the UFC 264 main event bout. While speaking to reporters, Oliveira said his manager was given a potential date for his fight opposite either McGregor or Poirier.

"Yes, (I want to fight Conor McGregor), but again, Conor has to win before. I don't know who I'm going to fight but they told my manager that probably I'm going to fight in December, so I'll train for that fight in December," said Charles Oliveira via a translator.

Oliveira expressed interest in defending his belt at the Allegiant Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 72,000.

Oliveira has won all nine of his previous fights. Ever since he lost to Paul Felder in 2017, the Brazilian fighter has gone on to win a string of contests in the 155-pound division. He defeated the likes of Clay Guida, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson and, most recently, Chandler.

Charles Oliveira also holds the record for most finishes and most submission wins in the UFC.

Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor to win at UFC 264

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor will emerge victorious in his much-hyped trilogy contest against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

During his interview with TMZ Sports, 'Do Bronx' predicted a first round knockout win for 'The Notorious' Irish star.

Meanwhile, McGregor didn't shy away from throwing shade at the lightweight champion. In his interview with Ariel Helwani and at the UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins, the Irishman said he wants to "dance with the Brazilians" once again.

McGregor is set to lock horns with Poirier later tonight. Both fighters have one win over each other and the stakes will be high when they collide at UFC 264.

While the former two-division champion has predicted that Poirier will leave the arena on a stretcher, 'The Diamond' believes he will eke out a submission over McGregor.

