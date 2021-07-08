"He's timid" - Conor McGregor is not impressed by Charles Oliveira; claims the Brazilian will 'crumble' against him

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, UFC superstar Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on current 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

"He's timid. He's gonna crumble," said Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' also stated that after winning his fight against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman plans to fight 'Do Bronx' next.

"Yeah, It's [Charles] Oliveira next. We dance with the Brazilians again and I look forward to it."

With the 'Dancing with the Brazilians' line, McGregor is referring to the time he fought Brazilian legend Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 194. In the build-up to the fight, McGregor hurled a lot of insults at the Brazilian fighter which seemed to have an effect on Aldo. The fight ended with a spectacular knockout victory for the Irishman, who finished Aldo in the first 13 seconds of the opening round.

Charles Oliveira is the current lightweight champion of the UFC. 'Do Bronx' defeated Michael Chandler via a TKO in the second round of the UFC 262 main event to be crowned the new lightweight king.

The winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier bout is expected to face the Brazilian fighter for the title.

Oliveira will also be in attendance for the UFC 264 main event to witness the epic trilogy fight and to see who his next opponent will be.

Conor McGregor gives his prediction for the upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor predicted how his fight with Dustin Poirier will go at UFC 264.

"Dustin is going out on a stretcher. That's my prediction. He's going out of this fight in a stretcher." Conor McGregor said.

Upon being asked whether it will be an early finish or not for the Irishman, McGregor said:

"I'm ready for it all. I'm not jumping the gun. I'm ready for it all. But he's going out on a stretcher."

In the last seconds of the interview, McGregor showed his cheeky side when while closing the laptop, he stuck out his tongue and said:

"Early."

