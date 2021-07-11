UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz reveals his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3. Blachowicz has picked Poirier to win the highly anticipated trilogy matchup.

Additionally, Blachowicz also put forth his prediction for the co-main event of the UFC 264 fight card. ‘The Prince of Cieszyn’ predicted that Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson would beat Gilbert Burns in the co-main event matchup.

As for the method and round of the two victories mentioned above, Blachowicz asserted that Dustin Poirier would win via second-round TKO. The Polish powerhouse believes Stephen Thompson would win via third-round TKO.

Are you guys ready for #UFC264?



My predictions for tonight:

💎 @DustinPoirier, TKO, round 2

🥋 @WonderboyMMA, TKO, round 3 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 10, 2021

Jan Blachowicz’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in their UFC light heavyweight title matchup. This ‘champion vs. champion’ super-fight transpired at UFC 259 in March 2021. Blachowicz is presently expected to defend his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30th, 2021.

UFC 264 will be closed out by high-stakes fights featuring Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, and Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns (left); Stephen Thompson (right)

The UFC 264 co-main event will witness high-ranking welterweights Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns clash in a three-round welterweight bout. This matchup between ‘Wonderboy’ and ‘Durinho’ is a pivotal one for the UFC welterweight division.

Thompson is currently on a two-fight win streak, and it’s believed that a win over Burns would net him a shot at the UFC welterweight title. Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is expected to face Colby Covington next in a rematch. They last met in the main event of UFC 245 in 2019, which Usman won via fifth-round TKO.

The winner of the Usman-Covington rematch would then defend their title against Thompson next if 'Wonderboy' wins. However, if Burns beats Thompson at UFC 264, he’s unlikely to fight for the title right away.

Burns’ most recent fight was a loss to Usman in their UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 258 in February 2021. Considering that, he’d potentially have to string together a few more wins before being accorded another shot at the title.

The headlining fight of the UFC 264 event will be the much-awaited trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are 1-1 in their series of fights.

The winner of the UFC 264 lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title later this year.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and other matchups at UFC 264? Sound off in the comments!

