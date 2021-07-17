Dustin Poirier receives 'Sleepy McGregor' chain from Jake Paul; set to auction it off 'to do something big'

Dustin Poirier has received the ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain that Jake Paul sent him yesterday. The No.1-ranked lightweight plans to auction off the $100,000 diamond necklace for charitable causes and donate the proceedings to Good Fight Foundation.

Following Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Paul offered his custom-made chain as a gift to ‘The Diamond.’ Poirier, who recorded his second straight win over the Irishman, gladly accepted the offer.

After receiving the ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, Poirier uploaded a picture of himself posing with the swanky jewel. He noted that the chain will be auctioned off ‘to do something big’ in his hometown.

"Got the sleepy mac chain from Jake Paul. I will be auctioning it off soon for The Good Fight Foundation to do something big in Lafayette,” Poirier wrote on Twitter.

While interacting with ESPN MMA, Paul had said Poirier posting a picture with the ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain will make the Irishman look “stupid.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer joined hands with Poirier to mock their common enemy, McGregor. In December last year, Paul had ridiculed ‘The Diamond’ in his foul-mouthed rant directed at the former two-division champion.

“Let’s get this thing auctioned for $500k” – Jake Paul on how much money he wants ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain to raise

Jake Paul is hoping that his ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain will raise at least $500,000 – the sum that Conor McGregor promised to donate to Dustin Poirier’s charity.

“Let’s get this thing auctioned for $500k so we actually fulfill McGregor’s fake promises,” wrote Jake Paul.

The rivalry between McGregor and Poirier started brewing after ‘The Diamond’ accused the Irishman of not following through with his promised charity donation. In response, McGregor claimed he didn’t know where the Good Fight Foundation would utilize his money.

After several exchanges with McGregor on social media, Poirier accepted he should have kept the matter private. ‘The Notorious,’ however, donated $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, a Louisiana-based charity.

Now that Poirier is set to auction off the pricey chain he received from Jake Paul, the Good Fight Foundation may well accumulate a hefty donation that was originally supposed to come from McGregor.

