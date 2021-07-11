Watch: Conor McGregor is all smiles and in a celebratory mood while being stretchered out at UFC 264 despite a broken leg

Conor McGregor suffered a horrific ankle injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Unable to walk, the Irish superstar left the T-Mobile Arena on a stretcher.

McGregor has now lost two consecutive fights, which is likely to dip his stock in the UFC. Yet, the 32-year-old appeared to be in a cheerful mood while leaving the arena.

'The Notorious' greeted the fans who were waving at him, and also had a big smile on his face.

You can watch the video below:

Conor McGregor was competing in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Irishman started the fight aggressively, landing spinning back kicks on Poirier. However, 'The Diamond' successfully took McGregor down and dominated the majority of the first round.

He stunned McGregor with brutal elbows from top position and unleashed a barrage of punches that had the former champion's left ear cut open.

When the lightweights scrambled back to their feet, McGregor took a step back and rolled his ankle, suffering a horrific injury.

Consequently, Poirier was declared the winner of the fight via TKO (doctor stoppage).

Dustin Poirier had predicted a submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Ahead of his much-hyped contest with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier had said he fancied a submission win over the Irishman.

"For some reason, I just keep visualizing myself submitting this guy (Conor McGregor). Yeah, I really do. I don't how it's going to come about or what's going to happen but I just have a feeling I'm going to sub him. I really do... I just have a feeling I might submit him," Poirier told Megan Olivi.

Poirier, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has registered seven submission wins in his career, including one over Max Holloway. The 32-year-old showcased his grappling efficiency in his rematch with McGregor as well, taking him down early in the first round.

At UFC 264, Poirier exhibited his wrestling skills incredibly well as he secured a takedown and unloaded heavy ground and pound on McGregor.

