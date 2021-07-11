Dustin Poirier reveals that Conor McGregor was making gun signs and death threats at him despite breaking his leg at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier was disappointed with the fact that Conor McGregor was still furious at him while sitting octagon side after he suffered a nasty leg break in their UFC 264 fight. He claimed McGregor was making gun signs and also directed death threats towards him.

"I'm happy I'm going home to family safe. Earlier this week, he was saying he was going to murder me and I was going to not make it home, and stuff like that. And that's what really upset me this week. Even when he was sitting there on the ground, with his busted leg looking at me like 'I'm going to kill you' (while making gun signs). What is wrong with you? This is a sport, this a fight. We can dislike each other but you don't say s**t like that," Poirier told Megan Olivi after the fight.

Poirier has now won three consecutive fights since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019. He is likely to take on Charles Oliveira next for the UFC lightweight title, unless he prefers to fight McGregor for the fourth time before his potential fight with 'Du Bronx'.

Conor McGregor was incredibly aggressive in the lead-up to his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Compared to Conor McGregor's UFC 257 outing, the Irishman appeared much more aggressive in the lead-up to his third fight with Dustin Poirier. At the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, he had claimed Poirier will "pay" for "disrespecting" the kindness he offered him.

"In 16 hours time, this man is going to learn that when you disrespect a person’s kindness and take it as a weakness, you must pay. Tomorrow night, I'm gonna make this man pay with his life, and I mean it. You're dead in that octagon tomorrow night," said Conor McGregor.

The 32-year-old superstar also referred to Poirier as a "corpse" in multiple interviews and vowed to "kill" him.

Poirier, however, turned a blind eye to McGregor's words, and said the Irishman's abusive remarks meant nothing to him.

