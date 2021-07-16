"You deserve this chain more than me" - Jake Paul sends letter to Dustin Poirier and ships him the 'sleepy McGregor' chain

Jake Paul's 'sleepy McGregor' chain will soon arrive at Dustin Poirier's doorstep. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has shipped the $100,000 necklace to Poirier's house along with a letter in which he spoke highly of the UFC lightweight.

Paul said Poirier deserves the chain more than him and also praised 'The Diamond' for his philanthropic work.

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much-earned victory. I love what you're doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me. Good always beats evil. Keep winning! - Love, Jake. P.S: Tell Jolie I said hi. She's a bada**," Paul wrote in his letter.

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼



It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

Moments after Conor McGregor lost to Poirier at UFC 264, Paul offered to send 'The Diamond' his custom-made chain as a gift. The former interim lightweight champion accepted the offer and sent Paul his address.

Send it over — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 11, 2021

According to Paul, Poirier will auction off the 'sleepy McGregor' chain. The proceedings earned from the auction will then be donated to a charity.

Paul wasn't the only one to troll McGregor after he broke his leg at UFC 264. The Irishman's former foe, Floyd Mayweather, also made sure he didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at his arch rival.

The legendary boxer posted an image of McGregor's action figure with his ankle snapped off.

Jake Paul is hoping Dustin Poirier will pose with the 'sleepy McGregor' chain

Now that Dustin Poirier is set to receive the $100,000 diamond necklace, Jake Paul is hoping the Louisiana native will post pictures of the chain to his social media.

"He (Dustin Poirier) sent over his address and we're getting (the chain) shipped out and I think he's auctioning off for charity... I'm hoping he takes a picture with it. I think that will be the most legendary thing that would just make Conor look stupid," Paul told ESPN.

During a press conference that took place on Tuesday, Jake Paul said he was highly impressed with Poirier after his UFC 264 performance. A few months ago, 'The Problem Child' mocked Poirier for having fewer followers on Instagram than his dogs.

Jake Paul is set to challenge former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his next outing. The fight will happen under the Showtime banner on August 29 in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Edited by Harvey Leonard