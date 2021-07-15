Photo: The Conor McGregor action figure with a broken ankle that Floyd Mayweather posted

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to troll his former rival Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' lost in devastating fashion at UFC 264 last Saturday.

The undefeated boxer posted a photo of a Conor McGregor action figure that appears to have a broken left ankle. This is, of course, in reference to the gruesome leg break the Irishman suffered in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. 'Money' Mayweather wrote:

"Parents, please get your children an early Christmas gift and remember to tell them this…”F*** IF YOUR LEG IS BROKE, BI**H HOP UP ON YOUR GOOD FOOT!“

'The Notorious' Irishman snapped his left tibia after planting his foot awkwardly onto the canvas in the dying seconds of the opening round. The fight was promptly called off after officials examined McGregor's leg and determined that the former two-division champ would not be able to continue fighting.

This isn't the first time Floyd Mayweather has mocked Conor McGregor after his injury. The boxing icon previously posted a photo of the Dublin native from a few years ago, where his left leg appears a bit contorted.

The Irishman responded to Mayweather's post with the following comment:

“Hahaha yes! My dark brown crocodile leather dolce and gabbana shoes. Loved those shoes I did. Beauties! I actually miss them. Photo circa 2015, california, USA. Hey @dolcegabbana could I get another few fresh pairs of these made again please, you know my address. Thank you, with love. Ciao”

What happened when Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fought?

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather welcomed Conor McGregor into the world of professional boxing back in 2017. The pair of combatants met in a blockbuster showdown befittingly dubbed 'The Money Fight.'

Come fight night, Mayweather was able to breeze through his opponent. Considering it was the Irishman's pro-boxing debut, many believe he fared relatively well against arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time.

McGregor-Mayweather generated the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history. The mega event reportedly earned 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.

