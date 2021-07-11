Jake Paul trolls 'sleepy' Conor McGregor and claims he will only offer the Irishman $23 for a fight against him after UFC 264 loss

Conor McGregor suffered the second knockout loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and Jake Paul did not let the opportunity pass of mocking the Irishman yet again.

The headliner on Saturday night came to an abrupt finish at the end of the first round after Conor McGregor stepped on his left foot wrong and broke his ankle in the process. Referee Herb Dean stepped in immediately, separating Dustin Poirier from a fallen Conor McGregor, and called off the fight.

Dustin Poirier was declared the winner of the UFC 264 main event by TKO via doctor's stoppage. Conor McGregor had to be taken out of the octagon on a stretcher.

Following Conor McGregor's defeat, Jake Paul shared a video on his Instagram story of himself saying 'Goodnight, buddy' to the Irishman, showing off his newly-purchased 'Sleepy McGregor' pendant.

Jake Paul reacts to Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 with his $100,000 diamond chain of McGregor’s last KO defeat…



[🎥 @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/CdyX0eVX2F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul followed this up with a tweet where he offered Conor McGregor $23 to fight him, instead of the initial $50 million that he had put on the table for the deal.

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Jake Paul offered to ship the $100,000 necklace to Dustin Poirier, saying that 'The Diamond' deserved to have the gift.

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you?



$100k gift from me



I think you deserve it



lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

What is the significance of Jake Paul's Conor McGregor necklace chain?

In a video posted yesterday, Jake Paul revealed his latest possession - a $100,000-worth diamond necklace with a pendant of a miniature Conor McGregor in his knocked-out position from UFC 257.

Jake Paul addressed Conor McGregor in the video, telling him not to choke at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. 'The Problem Child' also warned him that if he lost, not only would his career be over, but the $50 million Jake Paul had offered would also be off the table.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

Jake Paul is not the only one who is taking this opportunity to aim shots at Conor McGregor.

Jake's brother Logan Paul sent out an 'R.I.P.' tweet for 'Conor McGregor's career'.

damn. crazy to see a star with such a meteoric rise literally plummet into the ground just a few years later. It’s sad tbh. RIP Conor McGregor’s career — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 11, 2021

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom Conor McGregor shared one of the most bitter rivalries in UFC history, took a jab at him without taking his name but calling him 'evil'. 'The Eagle' congratulated Dustin Poirier on the win and said he hoped 'The Diamond' gets the belt by the end of the year.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Another former champion, Rafael dos Anjos, who was posed as a backup fighter for the UFC 264 main event, also called Conor McGregor out for making fun of his broken foot for years and now ending up with the same injury himself.

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury...and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

