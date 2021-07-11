Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor leaving on a stretcher after loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Conor McGregor leaving on a stretcher in the aftermath of UFC 264. 'The Eagle' responded to a tweet from Chamatkar Sandhu and took a dig at his arch-rival once again in the process.

In the lead-up to UFC 264, Conor McGregor had claimed he would send Dustin Poirier out on a stretcher after their third meeting inside the octagon. However, that was not to be. In an ironic turn of events, McGregor was the one who had to be taken out of the arena by the medical team.

Here's how Khabib Nurmagomedov responded to Conor McGregor leaving on a stretcher after UFC 264:

The way he said it — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have developed an intense rivalry against one another over the last few years. The last time the Irishman challenged for a UFC championship, he fought 'The Eagle' in October 2018, in the main event of UFC 229.

'The Notorious' ended up losing his fight to Nurmagomedov after being forced to submit to the former UFC lightweight champion. Since then, 'The Eagle' has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts competition. However, McGregor himself hasn't been shy of taking shots at Nurmagomedov, even in the lead-up to UFC 264.

Conor McGregor once again lost to Dustin Poirier after suffering a defeat back at UFC 257

In his return fight at lightweight in January, Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. 'The Diamond' dropped McGregor in the second round and finished the bout via a flurry of punches to secure a TKO win.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor got off to a solid start, but Poirier maintained his composure. Eventually, the former interim UFC lightweight champion got the better of McGregor, who ended up suffering a gruesome leg injury by the end of the first round.

After the first five minutes of action, Poirier was declared the winner via a doctor's stoppage. That being said, it remains to be seen how things will further unfold in the UFC lightweight division after UFC 264.

Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/eQe9fa09YJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari