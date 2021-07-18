"Islam Makhachev is so overrated" - Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, Tatiana Suarez, and others react to the UFC Vegas 31 main event

Surging lightweight star Islam Makhachev has taken care of business once again after dominating Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31. It was a largely one-sided affair, with Makhachev once again showcasing his brilliance.

The Russian fighter was able to utilize his superior grappling skills to perfection as he controlled the fight's tempo for more than fifteen minutes. He eventually secured a rear-naked choke submission victory in the penultimate round.

The win took Makhachev's unbeaten run to eight wins and improved his pro-MMA record to 20-1. Moises, meanwhile, had his three-fight win streak snapped as the Dagestani completely outmatched him.

As dominant as Makhachev's performance was, however, the main event of UFC Vegas 31 was met by mixed reviews from MMA fighters who tuned into the event. Check out how the pros reacted to UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises:

MMA fighters impressed with Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC Vegas 31

UFC stalwart Mike Perry, undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez and tenth-ranked middleweight Edman Shahbazyan were impressed by Islam Makhachev's stellar performance. Perry appreciated the "high-level grappling" he witnessed while Suarez and Shahbazyan expressed their amazement.

High level grappling main event — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 18, 2021

Beautiful performance. Congrats to Islam!! #UFCVegas31 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) July 18, 2021

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad and former UFC middleweight Mike Rhodes expect big things for the Russian fighter in the near future. Muhammad believes that UFC Vegas 31 is the beginning of the "Islam Makhachev era," while Rhodes believes that the 29-year-old is destined to become a UFC champion.

Welcome to the Islam era — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Islam the truth future champ 100P — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 18, 2021

Not everyone was pleased by Islam Makhachev's win

Meanwhile, former top UFC contender Jimi Manuwa and Bellator star Dillon Danis are on the frontlines of the anti-Islam Makhachev movement. Based on their tweets, it was evident that they're not impressed by what they witnessed at UFC Vegas 31.

Manuwa was so bored that he was hoping for the fight to end in under five rounds. For him, Makhachev vs. Moises felt like a preliminary card fight rather than a critical main event showdown.

Hope we aint got 5 rounds of this 😴 🥱 #UFCVegas31 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 18, 2021

These guys ain’t fighting like they’re on a main event #UFCVegas31 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Danis has made it clear that he isn't buying the Islam Makhachev hype. He called the up-and-coming 155-pounder "overrated" and implied that he could out-grapple Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev is so overrated 😂 i’d play with him in there before i took any submission i wanted. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 18, 2021

But in the end, all Makhachev cares about is his next fight. He's adamant about getting a fighter in the top 5 next as he named three top contenders on his hit list.

