UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises full card results and video highlights

The UFC returned to its home in Las Vegas on July 17 for a Fight Night card that was supposed to feature Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez in the main event. However, the fight fell through as Holloway pulled out due to an injury, and no replacement could be found for Rodriguez. Instead, UFC Vegas 31 was headlined by a promising lightweight matchup between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

Although considered to be one of the best lightweights in the world, Islam Makhchev had difficulties finding a higher-ranked opponent in the log-jammed division. Meanwhile, No.14-ranked Thiago Moises saw it as an opportunity to gain some momentum without the risk of losing a high rank. A solid jiu-jitsu black belt, Moises definitely posed a threat to the Dagestani grappler in all aspects.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 31 saw former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate come out of a five-year retirement to take on veteran contender Marion Reneau.

UFC Vegas 31 full card results:

UFC Vegas 31 main card results

Islam Makhachev def. Thiago Moises via submission (RNC) (02:38 of Round 4)

Miesha Tate def. Marion Reneau via TKO (1:53 of Round 3)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jeremy Stephens via submission (Kimura) (1:05 of Round 1)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (RNC) (1:54 of Round 3)

Billy Quarantillo def. Gabriel Benitez via TKO (3:40 of Round 3)

UFC Vegas 31 prelims results

Daniel Rodriguez def. Preston Parsons via TKO (3:47 of Round 1)

Amanda Lemos def. Montserrat Ruiz via KO (0:35 of Round 1)

Sergey Morozov def. Khalid Taha via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Malcolm Gordon def. Francisco Figueiredo via unanimlous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Alan Baudot via TKO (1:29 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 31 highlights

Islam Makhachev looked set to gain some lightweight momentum when he took on Thiago Moises in the main event at UFC Vegas 31. Completely dominant on the ground, the former combat sambo champion was almost as successful on his feet as well.

While Moises showed immense heart with his grappling defense, he eventually ran out of answers for Makhachev's suffocating ground game. In yet another emphatic victory, Islam Makhachev submitted Thiago Moises at 02:38 of round four, bettering his winning streak to eight in a row.

Qué secuencias estamos viendo en esta pelea!!! #UFCVegas31 🎞 pic.twitter.com/PAeJm4jG1t — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

Islam Makhachev (-700 ML/+300 by submission) made light work of Thiago Moises 🔥



(via @UFC)pic.twitter.com/UaXt4CHNGp — br_betting (@br_betting) July 18, 2021

Marion Reneau stepped inside the octagon for her final dance against former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 31.

After a cautious opening round on the feet, Tate started to gain success with her takedowns later on in the fight. While there were even striking exchanges, Miesha Tate was completely dominant on the ground, eventually pounding her way to a TKO victory in round three.

Miesha Tate finishes Marion Reneau for the first time in her career #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/pcKUSA6Bbd — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 18, 2021

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens returned to lightweight, taking on former KSW double champion Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC Vegas 31 main card. In an excellent grappling display, Gamrot made quick work of Stephens, submitting the veteran via kimura at 01:05 of the opening round.

Oficial, al 1:05 del round 1, @Gamer_MMA derrota a Jeremy Stephens por sumisión (kimura) en #UFCVegas31 💪 pic.twitter.com/SyEYC5iikW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

Middleweights Rodolfo Vieira and Dustin Stoltzfus were looking to bounce back from rare losses when they clashed on the main card at UFC Vegas 31.

One of the most decorated BJJ champions to ever grace the sport, Vieira surprisingly chose to engage in several stand-up exchanges with the former contender series graduate. However, Rodolfo Vieira eventually relied on his ground game to submit Dustin Stoltzfus via rear-naked-choke at 01:54 of round three.

Vieira el astro del BJJ mostrando ahora su boxeo! 🥊 #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/S9wUO4OVQF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

PROTECT YOUR NECK AROUND RODOLFO VIEIRA! 🤯



🥋 The Black Belt Hunter is BACK. #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/HQdjX6hOkL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2021

Oficial, Rodolfo Vieira derrota a Dustin Stoltzfus por sumisión (estrangulación trasera) 🥋🇧🇷 #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/Gg4KwDAdMy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

The UFC Vegas 31 main card kicked off with an absolute barnburner between rising featherweight prospects Gabriel Benitez and Billy Quarantillo.

While Quarantillo came on as the early aggressor, Benitez did manage to mount some significant offense in the later rounds. However, Billy Quarantillo continued to pile the damage on Gabriel Benitez, forcing the referee to waive off the contest at 03:40 of round three.

Moggly recupera el control de la pelea! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/k32hTC1cwO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 18, 2021

BILLY QUARANTILLO SINKS IT! 🏀@BillyQMMA gets the finish with strikes from the BACK. How often do you see that?! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/Lsxfy161w2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2021

