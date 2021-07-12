3 fighters who desperately need a win at UFC Vegas 31

While everyone is still reeling from the shocking events of UFC 264, the promotion keeps chugging along. This weekend, UFC Vegas 31 will be headlined by a lightweight clash between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moisés. At 19-1, number nine-ranked Makhachev could be looking at a sizeable jump in the rankings if he can defeat Moisés.

Alternatively, should Moisés pick up the win, his chances of entering the top ten of his division will improve greatly (he’s currently at number 14). Of the other five bouts on the main card, it’s safe to say the women’s bantamweight clash between Marion Reneau and the returning Miesha Tate is getting the most attention.

While no titles are up for grabs this weekend, many of the fighters have a lot to gain from a win and even more to lose from a defeat. Here are three fighters in particular who are in dire need of a victory at UFC Vegas 31:

#3. UFC women's bantamweight fighter Marion Reneau

The Muay Thai mistress has certainly seen better days in the octagon. ‘The Belizean Bruiser’ has not won a fight since her February 2018 submission win over Sara McMann. In the three years since, Reneau has eaten four consecutive unanimous decision losses.

Heading into UFC Vegas 31, Reneau’s record stands at 9-7-1. Should she lose to the returning Miesha Tate this weekend, Reneau will likely slip out of the UFC bantamweight top 15 entirely (she’s currently number 12). Five straight losses is a potentially career-altering skid for fighters to find themselves on.

However, if Reneau were to pick up the win in Tate’s much-hyped return bout, her current prospects could do a full 180. To do that, Reneau will have to peel back the years and return to the aggressive striking that netted her five KO/TKO wins. While she is proficient on the ground, she will be more than matched by Tate this weekend. Reneau’s Muay Thai is the key to a victory she must secure to stay in the game.

#2. UFC featherweight and lightweight fighter Jeremy Stephens

It’s safe to say that the 28-18-1 Jeremy Stephens has seen better days. He has not won a fight in more than three years and has not fought at all since his brutal KO loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC 249. Worse still, Stephens missed weight for the fight, adding another layer of misfortune to his most recent defeat.

Interestingly, Stephens is tied with MMA legend Anderson Silva for the second-most knockdowns in UFC history at 18. He also has multiple Fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night honors to his name.

Despite being fairly decorated, Stephens’ reputation has slipped by the wayside in recent years. To get even remotely near UFC title contention, Stephens really needs to pick up several consecutive victories.

At UFC Vegas 31, he has the chance to start that by beating American Top Team’s Mateusz Gamrot. It’s likely a tall order as Gamrot, now 18-1 professionally, is full of potential and is coming off a sensational round-two KO win over Scott Holtzman back in April. For Stephens to secure a victory, he must try to end the fight early. 12 of his defeats have come via decision and, at this stage in his career, he can’t afford to risk making that 13.

#1. Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate

It has been almost five years since ‘Cupcake’ last stepped into the octagon. At UFC 196, Tate finally ascended the mountain when she secured a technical submission over defending UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Sadly, Tate’s time at the top was short-lived, with Amanda Nunes submitting her via rear naked choke in her first defense at UFC 200. Following a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205, Tate bowed out of active competition.

This weekend, Tate will compete in the first of six fights back under the UFC banner. Coming in with a record of 18-7, the submission artist needs a win here if she is to get back into title contention any time soon. Amanda Nunes has remained champion the entire time Tate has been away from the game and a rematch could draw big bucks for the promotion.

However, for such an event to occur, she will need to get past Marion Reneau. Given Reneau’s unfortunate losing streak at the moment, a defeat here could derail Tate’s momentum before it’s even had a chance to get going.

Edited by Jack Cunningham