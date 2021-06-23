3 reasons why Miesha Tate will find it difficult to survive in an evolved UFC women's bantamweight division

Miesha Tate is set to recommence her chase for the UFC title. The former bantamweight queen is set to lock horns with No.12-ranked bantamweight Marion Reneau. Tate is returning to the octagon following a five-year-long hiatus in hopes of reclaiming the throne that she once sat on.

"I am looking at this in a two-year perspective, and it's very difficult to really say, because - you know, you always think you'd like to have a plan for your life, and it never rarely follows that. But I've got six fights on the contract. I've got two years that I know for sure I want to dedicate to this sport...I want to become a champion again," said Miesha Tate in an interview with Sirius XM earlier this year.

But getting to the top of the women's bantamweight division isn't going to be a cakewalk for Miesha Tate. The grappling ace has a lot of hurdles to cross before she can exert herself into title contention.

Here, we look at three reasons why 'Cupcake' will face adversity on her way back to the helm of the 135lbs bracket:

#3 Miesha Tate may suffer the ramifications of inactivity

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor was handed the first TKO loss of his MMA career by Dustin Poirier, who 'The Notorious' had previously defeated at UFC 178. The Irishman cited inactivity as the reason for falling short against 'Diamond.' McGregor's post-fight remarks clearly indicate that staying out of a competitive lifestyle certainly takes a toll on elite fighters.

"It's hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time...just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. It's inactivity and that's it. I need activity, guys. You don't get away with being inactive in this business," said Conor McGregor.

Miesha Tate might experience similar adversity in her comeback bout next month. Although her forthcoming opponent, Marion Reneau, has been on the receiving end of four back-to-back losses, the BJJ black belt has been fairly active over the past couple of years. Tate, on the other hand, hasn't competed since November 2016 and will have a tough time finding her bearings back inside the cage.

#2 A murderer's row at bantamweight is awaiting Miesha Tate

The women's bantamweight division has evolved since Miesha Tate left it in 2016. To be eligible for the title shot, 'Cupcake' will have to endure the wrath of the top five bantamweights first. Veteran fighters like Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm have shown significant improvements in their recent fights.

If Tate chooses to fight them, securing a victory for the former champion is certainly going to be a tough task. Moreover, fighters like Aspen Ladd, who are just entering their prime, will undoubtedly become a barrier in Tate's title chase.

#1 Bantamweight is still ruled by Amanda Nunes

Miesha Tate was beaten at her own game at UFC 200 when Amanda Nunes took her back and submitted 'Cupcake' with a rear-naked choke. 'The Lioness' was coronated as the new champion and has never been beaten inside the cage since then.

No other female fighter appears to be even close to defeating Nunes any time soon. Although Miesha Tate aspires to be the next champion, it seems highly unlikely that the bantamweight fighter will be the first in six years to defeat Amanda Nunes.

"I think that Amanda is just a phenomenal fighter. She's the best. She's the greatest of all time. But I really believe that, finally, I'd love to run that one back. I would love to fight her again. Because I know I have the style to beat her. I know she's a scary woman, but I know I have the desire," said Miesha Tate.

