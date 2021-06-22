WATCH: Miesha Tate looks sharp in training ahead of much-anticipated UFC return in July

Miesha Tate was always at the forefront of women's MMA while actively competing as a bantamweight. However, following a series of uncharacteristic setbacks, Tate thought it best to take a step back from the cage.

While many believed her retirement from the sport to have been for good, Miesha Tate recently got in touch with UFC president Dana White to set up a fight in July 2021.

The former UFC bantamweight champion took to social media in a bid to offer fans a glimpse of her preparations ahead of her highly-anticipated comeback.

Staying sharp ⚔️ July 17 coming fast #TheComeback pic.twitter.com/3hmtaYl3qI — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) June 21, 2021

Miesha Tate was seen putting some time on the pads in the cage alongside her trainer.

How Miesha Tate put a comeback fight together

Tate's zeal to find her way back into the cage five years after her decision to bow out of the sport was prompted by nothing more than a reinvigorated passion for competition.

The 34-year-old initially contacted Dana White via social media; however, she admits that she did not get the response she was hoping for. While White ducked her social media messages and was skeptical at the outset, she was able to win the UFC head honcho over during an in-person conversation.

“Finally I sat down with him and had that face-to-face conversation. He said, ‘So, what are you doing here?’ I was like, ‘I want to f*cking fight – that’s what I’m doing here.’ And he’s like, ‘All right,’ and he was kind of still like, ‘You’re not hurting for money?’ I was like, ‘No, I’m not. I’m actually making really good money right now with ONE Championship. This is because I want to do that. I want to come back to fight'."

Miesha Tate will be making her comeback in a promotion that has turned over a new leaf since her retirement. While her ultimate goal will be to compete for the throne she once held, the environment is much more perilous now.

How did Miesha Tate bide her time after her run in the UFC?

After Tate drew the curtains on her stint in the UFC, she knew she could not stray away from the combat sports circuit. While she may not have been looking for a role inside the cage, she was offered the best possible position considering her talent and affinity for the sport.

Tate was onboarded into one of the biggest MMA promotions in the Eastern Hemisphere in 2018 and moved to Singapore soon thereafter.

.@MieshaTate on the details of her brand new VP gig with ONE Championship, including commentating and brand ambassadorship.@RJcliffordMMA @RyanMcKinnell pic.twitter.com/oNSxCiCygr — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) November 9, 2018

ONE Championship brought her on as a Vice President and a color commentator on the promotion's broadcasts. Miesha Tate later revealed that she turned in her 30-day notice to ONE Championship after coming to an agreement with Dana White.

