3 major talking points from Miesha Tate's interview with Brendan Schaub

Miesha Tate, a pioneer of women's MMA, recently announced that she would be returning to the sport. She has not fought since 2016 when she fell to back-to-back losses against Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington.

The former bantamweight champion will return to the big stage on a UFC Fight Night card in July. Miesha Tate's opponent will be Marion Reneau, a veteran of the sport who has been in the Octagon with some of the best. However, she is currently on a 4-fight losing streak.

Whilst Miesha Tate has not competed in MMA for years, she has still been a strong presence in the industry. Tate took up the role of vice president of One Championship, a Singaporean MMA promotion.

Tate recently featured on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Dairies series, where she discussed many topics, including her return to MMA. Here are three major talking points from Miesha Tate's interview with Brendan Schaub.

#3 Her role during her time with One Championship

As mentioned above, one of the core endeavors that Miesha Tate focused on following her first stint with UFC was working as the vice president for One Championship. During the interview with Schaub, Tate spoke about her time with One Championship.

"Honestly, it was such a revolving role. I did a lot of things like interviewing Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson, a lot of the big stars... I interviewed the fighters before and after they fought, I did commentary work," said Miesha Tate.

#2 Tate respects her opponent Marion Reneau

Unsurprisingly, a major talking point during the interview was Tate's upcoming opponent, Marion Reneau. Reneau has been in the UFC, but this will be her final fight with the organization. She will prove to be a good litmus test to see if Tate is truly ready to return to the Octagon.

Miesha Tate had the following to say about her upcoming opponent:

"They gave me a real veteran of the sport. She's tough. She's been on the verge of being a contender so many times and she's just narrowly lost those fights. She has great finishes over Jessica Andrade and Sara McMann. Those are some of her more notable wins, but she's finishing those girls."

#1 A rematch with Amanda Nunes

The current women's bantamweight and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes, has essentially cleared out both divisions. The Lioness has run out of challengers in two weight classes and Tate believes she may face Nunes if she is able to rack up a few wins.

"Realistically, it could be as little as two fights until Amanda (Nunes). But I wouldn't mind three to be honest, just because I've been out for so long. You know, I just wanna do it the right way. But I think they're going to push for that," said Miesha Tate.