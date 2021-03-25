'The sport has been calling for me' - UFC legend Miesha Tate announces comeback fight, hints at rivaling Amanda Nunes

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has announced her return to mixed martial arts.

According to an initial report from ESPN, Miesha Tate told the outlet on Wednesday that she has accepted a fight against Marion Reneau on July 17. While an official announcement is yet to be made by the UFC, the event is expected to be a UFC Fight Night.

Here is the report from Brett Okamoto:

Coincidentally enough, Reneau had already told ESPN that her upcoming fight will be the last of her career. The veteran bantamweight now has the opportunity to close her career against a former bantamweight champion.

My heart is full of passion, the fire has been lit! The sport has been calling for me, it's time I answer," Miesha Tate told ESPN via a text message.

Tate's return has certainly caught the MMA world by surprise, as 'Cupcake' gets set for her first fight in almost five years. It would appear as though her return has been motivated by the largely unchallenged domination of Amanda Nunes.

By stating 'the sport has been calling for me,' Tate may be referring to the fact that many have adjudged there to be no worthy contenders to beat Nunes, as exemplified by her comfortable UFC 259 win over Megan Anderson.

Miesha Tate retired from the sport in 2016

Currently in her mid-30s, Miesha Tate announced her retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts following UFC 205 in 2016. Her last fight was against Raquel Pennington in a three-round fight that she lost via unanimous decision.

However, the former UFC bantamweight champion has remained involved with the sport since her retirement. Tate has been associated with ONE Championship, and has been serving as an ambassador and executive for the Asian MMA promotion.

In 2016, Miesha Tate won the UFC bantamweight title by spectacularly beating Holly Holm. While she was seemingly set to defend the title against arch-rival Ronda Rousey, Tate instead decided to put her belt on the line against Amanda Nunes, who later went on to beat her and has been the queen of the women's bantamweight division ever since.

Apart from being a former UFC champion, Miesha Tate also held the bantamweight title in Strikeforce.