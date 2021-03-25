3 reasons why Miesha Tate's UFC return is huge news for Women's MMA

Miesha Tate is planning to make her MMA in July 2021 against Marion Reneau, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Tate is a former UFC bantamweight champion and a pioneer of women's MMA. Following her retirement from the sport in 2016, Tate was appointed as the vice-president of ONE FC in 2018.

Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) has decided to make a comeback. She will fight Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) on July 17, who actually tells ESPN that will be her retirement fight. Tate's career resumes, as Reneau puts a bow on hers. https://t.co/4t2l8xBd0Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 24, 2021

Tate belongs to the previous generation of female MMA fighters that don't necessarily have the competitive ability to challenge the new breed.

But her comeback is a breath of fresh air for the women's divisions in UFC. Let's look at three reasons why Miesha Tate's return is huge news for Women's MMA.

#1 Amanda Nunes vs Miesha Tate 2 could rekindle fight fans' interest in the women's bantamweight division

Miesha Tate was the last UFC women's bantamweight champion before Amanda Nunes took the division by storm

Miesha Tate's title reign proved to be a transcending chapter in the Women's Bantamweight division. It lasted for a total of 125 days before she lost the belt to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Nunes has cleaned out the entire Women's Bantamweight Division and the virtually non-existent Featherweight weight class since defeating Tate.

Apart from Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko, there is no one else who could generate serious interest in Amanda Nunes' future title defenses.

All of that can change if a legend of the sport like Miesha Tate is standing across the octagon. Tate is still one of the most famous female MMA fighters and is only surpassed by Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes in terms of popularity. Her return has the potential to rekindle fans' interest in the Women's Bantamweight Division that currently lacks a notable challenger to the Lioness.

#2 Miesha Tate could bring Ronda Rousey out of retirement

Miesha Tate lost her Strikeforce title to Ronda Rousey in 2012 and failed to avenge the loss at UFC 168 in December 2013

Long before Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes emerged on the horizon, Miesha Tate was considered as the only fighter that belonged in the UFC octagon against Ronda Rousey.

Tate lost to Rousey twice during the peak of her career. She had no hope for another shot at the UFC title as long as The Rowdy One reigned supreme over the Women's Bantamweight division.

Miesha Tate's return could be an opportunity for UFC to put together the first-ever women's mega-fight. Despite being past their prime, Rousey and Tate can generate big numbers if they are pitted against one another.

Tate can also be the one to bring Ronda Rousey out of retirement from MMA.

#3 Miesha Tate can bridge the gap between ONE FC and UFC fans

The western MMA community was surprised when Asian MMA promotion ONE FC appointed Miesha Tate as their Vice President in 2018. Tate has been a representative of the company for over two years.

She is a familiar name for Asian MMA fans that might not be as interested in UFC. Tate's return to Dana White's promotion can bring a new fan base and open new avenues of opportunity if she can find success in her second go at prizefighting.