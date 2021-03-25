5 things you need to know about Marion Reneau, Miesha Tate's comeback opponent

Miesha Tate surprised the MMA world by announcing that she was ending her 5-year MMA retirement and returning to fight in the UFC. The former UFC bantamweight champion is scheduled to face fellow UFC veteran Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 194 on July 17th.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Tate's comeback opponent Marion Reneau.

#5 This is her retirement fight

Reneau in UFC action

Marion Reneau has been fighting MMA professionally since 2010. She has fought 17 professional MMA fights,12 of which were in the UFC octagon.

After it was announced that Miesha Tate was coming out of retirement to face Reneau, Marion announced that this would be the final fight of her career. She broke the news to ESPN saying:

"I can't think of a better situation, because I like to say I grew up watching Miesha. I used to dream about fighting her, and now it's coming to pass in what happens to be my last hoorah."

#4 She's a high school teacher

Unlike many UFC athletes, Reneau has a full-time job. Not only is she a mother raising her son Xavier but she is also a high school teacher.

‘The Belizean Bruiser’ teaches physical education at Farmersville High School in California. She has three classes: seniors, freshman girls, and a grade 10-12 weight training class.

#3 Too old for the UFC?

Reneau tried out for The Ultimate Fighter season 18 in 2013. The season had Ronda Rousey and her upcoming opponent Miesha Tate as coaches.

Unfortunately she was cut and told by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby that at 36 she was too for the UFC. Dana White has since apologized to Reneau for keeping her out of TUF due to her age.

Wouldn't have it any other way! 🙏🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/oCu1X0FwGJ — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) February 21, 2021

#2 The oldest fighter in the UFC

At 43 years of age Marion Reneau is the oldest fighter currently on the UFC roster. She will be 44 when she takes on Miesha Tate in her retirement bout.

Reneau will be hoping to break a four-fight losing streak and win her final UFC appearance in the octagon.

#1 Marion Reneau beat Jéssica Andrade

‘The Belizean Bruiser’ has faced many tough opponents in the UFC: former UFC champ Holly Holm, Olympian Sara McMahon, title challenger Cat Zingano and her final matchup against Miesha Tate.

Reneau's best win in the UFC was against former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade. At UFC Fight Night 61, Reneau beat the Brazilian Andrade via first round submission, earning her a Performance of the Night bonus.