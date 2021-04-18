'I immediately felt my hand go numb' - Drakkar Klose confirms Jeremy Stephens' push led to UFC Vegas 24 fight cancellation

Jeremy Stephens' lightweight clash against Drakkar Klose was called off at the start of UFC Vegas 24. Klose was forced to pull out of the fight owing to an injury he suffered at the face-offs against Klose.

Klose claimed he harmed himself in the aftermath of a hard push from Stephens. 'Lil Heathen' shoved Klose for reportedly being too close to his face.

Tonight’s Jeremy Stephens x Drakkar Klose fight has been canceled, per the broadcast.



Klose suffered an injury as a result of this push at yesterday’s official weigh-ins, per sources. Specific injury details not disclosed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ImbpMQxHur — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 17, 2021

After his bout against Jeremy Stephens was officially cancelled, Klose took to his Twitter to address the issue:

"After I was pushed by Jeremy at UFC face-offs, I immediately felt my left hand go numb and neck tighten up. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on the UFC PT staff for two hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching," read Klose's statement.

Below is the full statement released by Klose to his Twitter.

After the furious scuffle between the two lightweights, Klose also appeared to have hurt his right ankle, as he was cautiously approaching Stephens.

Klose came off a loss against Beneil Dariush in his last fight. The 33-year-old was knocked out in the second round, snapping his impressive three-fight win streak. In his official statement, Klose didn't provide any timeline of his possible return.

What's next for Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose?

Jeremy Stephens hasn't competed in the UFC since May 2020. His previous clash was opposite Calvin Kattar at UFC 249, where he succumbed to defeat against 'The Boston Finisher'.

Looking to set foot inside the UFC octagon for the 34th time, it appears Jeremy Stephens may have to wait a little longer to achieve the grand feat. It will only make sense for the UFC to book him against Dakkar Klose once again, considering they now have a potential grudge match on the cards.