Islam Makhachev names his three ideal opponents after UFC Vegas 31

Surging lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has made it clear that he wants a top-ranked contender for his next fight following UFC Vegas 31. Makhachev is currently scheduled to take on Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 18.

Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of the fight, Islam Makhachev named three potential opponents for his next fight. According to Makhachev, he would like to fight either Rafael dos Anjos, Beneil Dariush, or Tony Ferguson next. Dos Anjos is currently ranked #6, Ferguson #5, and Dariush #3 in the lightweight rankings.

"I think it's going to be some guy from the top 5. I don't know, I know a couple of guys, RDA, Beneil, or maybe Tony because if it is RDA, I was supposed to fight him in Abu Dhabi. He got corona and they cancelled the fight and then I came to Vegas and I had an infection. We were supposed to fight, but maybe it’s next, I don’t know.”

👊🏽 UFC APEX Co-Main Events: Lightweights Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés; and Bantamweights Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate at 7pm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zP7rv4Y5J8 — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) July 14, 2021

Makhachev's intentions seem pretty clear. He wants to get into the title picture soon. By taking on and defeating a top-ranked contender at 155, he will definitely find himself fighting for the title down the line.

Islam Makhachev is looking forward to his first main event scrap this weekend

Islam Makhachev is understandably excited to participate in his first UFC main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 31. This will also be the first time that the Dagestani fighter will be in a fight scheduled for five rounds, and Makhachev can't wait to step inside the octagon.

“I’m excited because this is my first main event. Five rounds, this is good before they give me a title fight because I have to fight sometimes five rounds. I have to feel five rounds and I have to change my schedule for five rounds.”

Islam Makhachev is the future LW champ. If you aren’t on this train yet then hop on 😂🇷🇺 — Scott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlbannachMMA) July 14, 2021

