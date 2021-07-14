'I just wanna be in there' - Islam Makhachev reveals why he agreed to fight Thiago Moises instead of a top 10 lightweight

The rising UFC lightweight prospect, Islam Makhachev, is slated to take to the cage yet again to butt heads with Thiago Moises. While the Russian was hoping to bag a high-profile fight in a bid to put his hat in the ring for title contention, he was forced to settle for Thiago Moises.

However, the main roadblock in his path to fighting contenders ranked higher than himself was scheduling discrepancies. This suggests that the 29-year-old is rated as an A-lister, whose days of fighting for the wooden spoon are long gone.

In a recent interview with John Morgan, Islam Makhachev opened up about his decision to settle for a fight against the Brazilian.

"They told me if you want some guy from Top-10, you have to wait till December, maybe November. We don't know when. That's why, I want to be in there. I just take which guy they give me," admitted Makhachev.

Where will Islam Makhachev stand in the aftermath of the fight?

Considering that the Russian southpaw is considerably higher up than his next opponent in terms of rankings, a win could only cement what fans and UFC officials already know. The MMA faithful have discerned Islam Makhachev to make short work of most of his opponents; therefore, there is no reason this fight should be any different.

To consolidate his position in the top-10, a win against Thiago Moises is essential. Moreover, this fight will mark the Dagestan native's first instance of headlining a UFC card. A headliner brings more than just exposure to a fighter; it brings more time in the octagon.

While a fighter of Makhachev's pedigree hardly requires more than three rounds to finish a fight, a five-rounder will certainly do him a world of good. In addition to testing his endurance, the main event fight will give him a small taste of what it feels like to fight for a championship.

Islam Makhachev will certainly look to bring the fight to an end in the initial rounds. However, if his words are to be believed, the AKA product has no problem going all the way. On an undefeated romp since 2016, Islam Makhachev is all set to overcome Thiago Moises to take a step closer to his ultimate goal in the UFC.

